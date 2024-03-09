Quantcast
Saturday, March 9, 2024

Gold Star Dad Makes Heartfelt Return after SOTU Arrest

'We’re so proud of you! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Gold Star father Steven Nikoui and son Kareem Nikoui (Sources: Twitter / Matthew Foldi / Rep. Rep. Brian Mast)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Heartbreaking videos show Gold Star father Steven Nikoui making an emotional return after being released from federal custody for heckling President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The video shows Nikoui embracing other Gold Star family members who also went to the State of the Union. They reunited at a D.C. restaurant after he was held by the feds for speaking up at Congress just minutes before.

In one notable moment, a tearful Nikoui holds a fellow Gold Star father for several uninterrupted seconds. “We’re so proud of you,” a woman tells Nikoui. Moments later, the parents can be seen jesting about the arrest.

On Thursday, Nikoui garnered national attention for holding Biden accountable for the death of his son, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

The 20-year-old was one of the 13 U.S. servicemen killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul as Biden led the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

“Abbey Gate! Abbey Gate!” the passionate father shouted, referring to the name of one of the gates at Hamid Karzai International Airport, where a terrorist ignited the deadly suicide belt.

Such vocal protest prompted the U.S. Capitol Police to arrest Nikoui when he allegedly refused to cease shouting. The USCP charged him with Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding, a misdemeanor.

Critics on social media scolded the USCP for the arrest. Some Americans expressed solidarity through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has amassed over 5,000 as of Friday evening. The fundraiser is dedicated to a family memorial for Nikoui’s son.

Nikoui’s heartbreaking story extends beyond the effects of Kabul, as his stepson, Dakota Halverson, died by suicide in what the family described as a “ripple effect” of Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“He was still having a hard time believing he was actually gone,” wrote Shanna Chappell, the mother, on Facebook, referring to Halverson’s struggles with his brother’s death in Kabul.

In a separate post, she revealed that Halverson would sneak into the cemetery and sleep at his brother’s resting place.

Republicans are demanding the charges against Nikoui be dropped.

