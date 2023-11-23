Quantcast
Thursday, November 23, 2023

Colorado Supreme Court Revives Failed Challenge to Oust Trump from 2024 Ballot

'These cases represent the most cynical and blatant political attempts to interfere with the upcoming presidential election...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An appeals court greenlit a reexamination of a failed plan to remove former President Donald Trump from Colorado’s primary election ballot, following a recent dismissal in a lower court. 

The Colorado Supreme Court chose on Tuesday to reconsider Judge Sarah B. Wallace’s decision to uphold Trump’s inclusion on the ballots. This move reignites the Colorado debate over Trump’s eligibility for the primary, signaling yet another left-wing-led legal hurdle.

The lawsuit, brought forth by the left-wing Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) alongside six Colorado voters, contends that Trump’s alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 protests disqualifies him from seeking elected office.

Specifically citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the CREW claims that Trump’s actions render him unfit for future positions.

Judge Wallace, in her prior ruling, cast doubt on the application of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the Disqualifications Clause is not applicable for disqualifying a candidate from a presidential race. 

Responding to the Wallace’s ruling, Steven Cheung, spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, celebrated it as a blow to what he labeled as “un-American ballot challenges” against the former president. 

“With this decision, Democrats’ 14th Amendment challenges have now been defeated in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire,” he said. “These cases represent the most cynical and blatant political attempts to interfere with the upcoming presidential election by desperate Democrats who know Crooked Joe Biden is a failed president on the fast track to defeat.” 

Following CREW’s swift appeal post the initial ruling, the state’s Supreme Court has agreed to an expedited review, setting what the New York Times called an “accelerated timetable.” On the other hand. Trump’s legal team is required to file a brief by Monday, with oral arguments scheduled for Dec. 6. 

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a far-left Democrat, slammed Wallace’s ruling during an interview on Nov. 22. 

“The idea that every person would be barred from office if they engage in insurrection, except the president, in itself is troubling,” Griswold said, adding she will abide by the Supreme Court’s decision.

This legal contest in Colorado mirrors similar lawsuits unfolding across multiple states, including Florida, Michigan and Minnesota.  

According to Forbes, litigation on Trump’s eligibility remains pending in Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DeSantis Super PAC in Shambles: CEO Quits Amid Near-Physical Altercation Chaos
Next article
D.C. Brothel’s ‘Impeccable’ Records Reveal Million-Dollar Profits, Alleged Gov’t Ties

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com