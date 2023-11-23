Colorado Supreme Court Revives Failed Challenge to Oust Trump from 2024 Ballot

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An appeals court greenlit a reexamination of a failed plan to remove former President Donald Trump from Colorado’s primary election ballot, following a recent dismissal in a lower court.

The Colorado Supreme Court chose on Tuesday to reconsider Judge Sarah B. Wallace’s decision to uphold Trump’s inclusion on the ballots. This move reignites the Colorado debate over Trump’s eligibility for the primary, signaling yet another left-wing-led legal hurdle.

While Denver District Court Judge Sarah Wallace blinked and didn’t rule against President Trump, she laid the groundwork for the Colorado Supreme Court to reverse her decision and remove Trump from the ballot. The lawfare being committed by Democrats against President Trump will… pic.twitter.com/wCdSQtzq3F — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 21, 2023

The lawsuit, brought forth by the left-wing Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) alongside six Colorado voters, contends that Trump’s alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 protests disqualifies him from seeking elected office.

Specifically citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the CREW claims that Trump’s actions render him unfit for future positions.

Judge Wallace, in her prior ruling, cast doubt on the application of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the Disqualifications Clause is not applicable for disqualifying a candidate from a presidential race.

Responding to the Wallace’s ruling, Steven Cheung, spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, celebrated it as a blow to what he labeled as “un-American ballot challenges” against the former president.

“With this decision, Democrats’ 14th Amendment challenges have now been defeated in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire,” he said. “These cases represent the most cynical and blatant political attempts to interfere with the upcoming presidential election by desperate Democrats who know Crooked Joe Biden is a failed president on the fast track to defeat.”

Following CREW’s swift appeal post the initial ruling, the state’s Supreme Court has agreed to an expedited review, setting what the New York Times called an “accelerated timetable.” On the other hand. Trump’s legal team is required to file a brief by Monday, with oral arguments scheduled for Dec. 6.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a far-left Democrat, slammed Wallace’s ruling during an interview on Nov. 22.

“The idea that every person would be barred from office if they engage in insurrection, except the president, in itself is troubling,” Griswold said, adding she will abide by the Supreme Court’s decision.

Great to be on @nexton9news last Friday to discuss the recent ruling in the 14th Amendment case. pic.twitter.com/CNCVO3ikZY — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) November 22, 2023

This legal contest in Colorado mirrors similar lawsuits unfolding across multiple states, including Florida, Michigan and Minnesota.

According to Forbes, litigation on Trump’s eligibility remains pending in Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Kansas, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.