Thursday, November 23, 2023

D.C. Brothel’s ‘Impeccable’ Records Reveal Million-Dollar Profits, Alleged Gov’t Ties

'During these communications, Han not only listed a brief description of the anticipated customers, expected sexual services and corresponding pricing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
prostitution district
Red light districts are the rage in Frankfurt, Germany. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A recent federal investigation into a sophisticated network of high-end brothels that allegedly catered to politicians, government contractors and military officials has unveiled startling revelations, the New York Post reported Wednesday.  

According to DHS Special Agent Zachary Mitlitsky, the accused leaders maintained “impeccable” records of their operations, shedding light on a multimillion-dollar enterprise that operated across lavish apartments in the D.C. area and Massachusetts.

The investigation, detailed in an affidavit, outlined meticulous records of sales and implicated individuals involved in the alleged sex work.

Mitlitsky emphasized concerns that two of the accused co-conspirators, Han Lee and Junmyung Lee, might possess access to undisclosed funds, posing a potential flight risk and warranting their detention.

“I believe that Han’s financial and business record keeping was impeccable,” Mitlitsky stated. “Han maintained ledgers detailing the daily activity of her brothels. At the time of the search warrant execution, one such ledger was open to a page showing the stage names, appointment dates and times and earnings of the women.” 

Luxury items from renowned brands like Yves St. Laurent, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Jimmy Choo were among the discovered possessions. Additionally, a cellphone reportedly containing communication between Han and sex workers, detailing client preferences, was seized. 

“During these communications, Han not only listed a brief description of the anticipated customers, expected sexual services and corresponding pricing, and schedule of appointments for the day but also set forth what I believe to be her house rules for commercial sex workers engaging in sex for a fee at the brothel apartments,” Mitlitsky wrote. 

DOJ has formally charged Han Lee, James Lee, and Junmyung Lee with conspiracy to coerce and entice individuals to travel for illegal sexual activity. The indictment specifies that clients paid between $350 and $600 per hour for services, depending on the requested service. 

