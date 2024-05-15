Quantcast
Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Another Cocaine Scandal Hits Washington DC

'The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / IMAGE: @BajaPosse via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It’s almost summer, which means that it’s time for another cocaine scandal in Washington DC.

The Capitol Police announced Wednesday that a bag of cocaine was found on the floor of a hallway inside USCP headquarters.

“The hallway is on the second floor in an area that has been a staging spot for furniture and supplies. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees. It is also near offices such as Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing,” the Capitol Police said in a press release.

“The baggie was found in the middle of the floor just before 1:00 p.m. by an officer, who immediately reported it to a supervisor. The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine. The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie.”

The Capitol Police cocaine comes nearly a year after a bag of the booger sugar was found in the White House last July.

At the time, Hunter Biden, a self-acknowledged former crack cocaine addict, was staying at the White House.

Initially, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised that the Secret Service would “get to the bottom of this.”

However, the Secret Service, in an eyebrow-raising move, claimed that the baggie lacked sufficient DNA samples for conclusive identification.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the Secret Service claimed in a statement on July 12, 2023.

The investigation has since been officially closed. A list of 500 suspects was generated, but the Secret Service claimed that — despite the White House being one of the most secure buildings in the world — surveillance footage failed to capture the individual responsible for funneling the cocaine.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

