Blinken Mocked for Playing Lousy Neil Young Cover in Ukraine Warzone

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) A video of Secretary of State Antony Blinken playing a cover of rock artist Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” onstage Tuesday in the war-torn nation of Ukraine went viral, and raising eyebrows on both sides of the political aisle.

Reports indicated that Blinken played at a subterranean club called Barman Dictat in Kyiv, sitting in with a punk band called the 19.99.

Blinken played guitar and sang for the cover after making a brief but impassioned speech about how the entire free world stands with Ukraine.

“Your soldiers, your citizens, particularly in the northeast and Kharkiv, are suffering tremendously,” he said. “But they need to know—you need to know—the United States is with you. So much of the world is with you, and they’re fighting not just for Ukraine, but for the free world—and the free world is with you too.”

The 1989 song ironically was written after Young’s plans to tour in the Soviet Union fell through, and the lyrics suggest a sharp condemnation of the globalist “new world order” politics that were represented by then U.S. President George H.W. Bush in the waning years of the U.S.S.R.

The purpose of Blinken’s surprise Ukraine trip, ostensibly was to reassure the country of America’s support following the passage of a contentious $61 billion federal aid package.

However, not long after the much ballyhooed musical performance, Russia announced the capture of the village of Robotyne in the southern regions of Ukraine.

Moreover, despite the auditory weapon of mass distraction unleashed by the out-of-tune official, the irony was not lost on critics of America’s involvement in the war effort that Ukraine is not part of the “free world” in the least.

In fact, Blinken’s performance came almost directly after he announced the indefinite suspension of elections in the nation, which has long been plagued by corruption.

🇺🇸🇺🇦 Elections in Ukraine will take place when all Ukrainians can vote, all of them. – Blinken So as long as Russia holds territories, there will not be an election, even if there is a long term ceasefire or peace. pic.twitter.com/kqHehXPlV7 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 14, 2024

“We’re working with the government and civil society groups to shore up Ukraine’s election infrastructure,” Blinken dubiously claimed.

“That way, as soon as Ukrainians agree that conditions allow, all Ukrainians—all Ukrainians, including those displaced by Russia’s aggression—can exercise their right to vote,” he continued. “People in Ukraine and around the world can have confidence that the voting process is free, fair, secure.”

American taxpayers were less than impressed with both Blinken’s musical and diplomatic performances.

“Since we can’t produce enough artillery shells, Blinken will (try) to kill them with cringe,” said Twitter user @CyberPunkCortes.

Since we can’t produce enough artillery shells, Blinken will (try) to kill them with cringe. https://t.co/a3AJcZLfkz — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) May 14, 2024

“This song is making fun of the free world,” user @ValueIdeaLog pointed out.

This song is making fun of the free world — Value Idea Log (@ValueIdeaLog) May 14, 2024

“If this was a scene in a movie, I’d have said this movie was unbelievable,” tweeted Israeli storyteller Uri Kurlianchik.

If this was a scene in a movie, I'd have said this movie was unbelievable. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) May 14, 2024

Even the Associated Press admitted that Blinken’s song choice missed the mark, pointing out that “the tune is a lament about despair and misery caused by homelessness, drug addiction and poverty in the celebrated free world.”

Despite the secretary of State’s dog-and-pony show, another American leftist with close ties to the White House was busy attending to serious business matters.

As Blinken jammed the night away, Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, reportedly attended “informative meetings and briefings in Kyiv about the situation on the battlefield.”