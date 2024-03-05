CNN’s Jake Tapper Presses Haley over Trump ‘Erection’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) CNN anchor Jake Tapper appeared to have fantasized about GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s “erection” during a Monday interview with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

While discussing the overturning of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot, Tapper mistakenly referred to Trump’s “erection” instead of “insurrection” on Jan. 6.

“[The Colorado Supreme Court] said that [Trump] participated in an erection,” Tapper said before noticing the error. “And I have to an insurrection—sorry insurrection. I have to say I got up at five this morning to do Kasie Hunt show and I’m exhausted.”

Jake Tapper tells Nikki Haley Donald Trump participated in an “erection” pic.twitter.com/qaPgnPabYQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

The video, which shows Haley laughing at Tapper, garnered attention on social media, with some questioning whether the seemingly innocent verbal slip was intentional.

Notably, Tapper joined a growing list of individuals confusing the words “erection” with “insurrection,” including CNN correspondent John Berman, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, embattled Rep. Adam Schiff, and most recently, leftist Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 10, 2024, Jayapal prompted lawmakers to laugh out loud after her gaffe.

“I think we’re all outraged about many things, but if we’re gonna talk about outrageous things that have happened or things that have never happened, let’s talk about the fact that President Trump incited an erection,” she said, triggering the room to break into laughter.

Adam Schiff: He incited the erection

Jake Tapper: He participated in an erection.

Chuck Schumer: Donald John Trump incited the erection.

Jayapal: Let’s talk about the fact that President Trump incited an erection.

CNN host: Impeached for inciting the erection. It’s time for… pic.twitter.com/EpxgGrrSKc — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) March 5, 2024

Schumer, addressing the Senate floor on Jan. 22, 221, similarly slipped the same gaffe: “Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection – insurrection – against the United States.”

Not to be outdone by Schumer and Jayapal, Schiff on Nov. 9, 2021 told The View’s hosts: “But let’s not use that as a smokescreen to somehow shield Donald Trump’s culpability for inviting Russia to help him in the election, which they did, for trying to coerce Ukraine into helping him in the next election, which he did, into inciting an erection…”

Tapper’s colleague Berman was the first to bring up the “erection” gaffe on CNN during an interview with Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., on Feb. 1, 2021.

“So you are going to sit in and listen to the Senate impeachment trial of the former president of the United States, who has been impeached for inciting the erection,” he claimed, before noticing the slip. “Er, inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol.”