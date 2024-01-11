Another Dem. Lawmaker Fantasizes about Trump ‘Erection’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) While former President Donald Trump boasts of living “rent free” in the minds of many Trump-deranged Democrats, in the mind of at least one influential House lawmaker, he appears to be earning his keep the hard way.

In an awkward Freudian slip, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., suggested during a hearing on Wednesday that Trump may have “incited an erection,” the Daily Caller reported.

With the word “erection” on the tip of her tongue, Jayapal’s gaffe came as she was responding to Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., who was condemning Hunter Biden for refusing to testify before Congress, suggesting the Biden’s disdain for the law “requires us to act.”

Naturally, the congresswoman turned the subject from the younger Biden’s illicit dealings to the Left’s favorite punching bag: Trump.

In response, Jayapal— noted that she appreciates “the passion from my friend across the aisle and the outrage.”

She then suggested that “we are all outraged about many things,” including the fact that “President Trump incited an erection.”

Recognizing her mistake and laughing about it, she corrected it to “insurrection” and added: “maybe that too.”

In response, Bishop told Jayapal, “you can talk about that too I guess.”

Bishop later reposted the video in a tweet after the bizarre exchange.

“I’ll take “Outrageous Things That Have Happened” for $1000, Alex,” he wrote.

I’ll take “Outrageous Things That Have Happened” for $1000, Alex. https://t.co/lRYQbNWhH4 — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 10, 2024

Jayapal’s suggestion that Trump stimulated sexual arousal was not the first time Democrats have used such language to describe the former president’s effect.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., aroused by the thought of barring Trump from the 2024 ballot, also suggested in 2021 that Trump caused an erection.

“Make no mistake,” Schumer noted, “there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection.”

Like Jayapal, Schumer also corrected himself, changing his wording to “insurrection.”