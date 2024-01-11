Quantcast
Thursday, January 11, 2024

Another Dem. Lawmaker Fantasizes about Trump ‘Erection’

'We are all outraged about many things...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) While former President Donald Trump boasts of living “rent free” in the minds of many Trump-deranged Democrats, in the mind of at least one influential House lawmaker, he appears to be earning his keep the hard way.

In an awkward Freudian slip, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., suggested during a hearing on Wednesday that Trump may have “incited an erection,” the Daily Caller reported.

With the word “erection” on the tip of her tongue, Jayapal’s gaffe came as she was responding to Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., who was condemning Hunter Biden for refusing to testify before Congress, suggesting the Biden’s disdain for the law “requires us to act.”

Naturally, the congresswoman turned the subject from the younger Biden’s illicit dealings to the Left’s favorite punching bag: Trump.

In response, Jayapal— noted that she appreciates “the passion from my friend across the aisle and the outrage.”

She then suggested that “we are all outraged about many things,” including the fact that “President Trump incited an erection.”

Recognizing her mistake and laughing about it, she corrected it to “insurrection” and added: “maybe that too.”

In response, Bishop told Jayapal, “you can talk about that too I guess.”

Bishop later reposted the video in a tweet after the bizarre exchange.

“I’ll take “Outrageous Things That Have Happened” for $1000, Alex,” he wrote.

Jayapal’s suggestion that Trump stimulated sexual arousal was not the first time Democrats have used such language to describe the former president’s effect.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., aroused by the thought of barring Trump from the 2024 ballot, also suggested in 2021 that Trump caused an erection.

“Make no mistake,” Schumer noted, “there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection.”

Like Jayapal, Schumer also corrected himself, changing his wording to “insurrection.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Warned by Lawyers to Stop Hosting Top Donors in Oval Office
Next article
New York AG Letitia James Repeatedly Visited Biden White House

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com