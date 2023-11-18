Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

CNN Stealth Edits Headline That Claimed Jewish Man Died After Falling

'There's no fixing this. Either journalists are doing it on purpose or they're too far gone to know the difference...'

Paul Kessler
Paul Kessler attends a demonstration in Thousand Oaks, Calif. / PHOTO: JLTV via AP

(Headline USA) Following harsh backlash, CNN stealth-edited a headline this week that originally said Paul Kessler, a Jewish man in California, died at a pro-Palestinian protest after he “fell and hit his dead.”

Police confirmed this week that Kessler, 65, was killed by a pro-Palestinian protester who struck him in the head.

The protester, 50-year-old Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, was arrested on Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily harm.

CNN’s initial headline about the arrest read, “Arrest made in death of Jewish protester who fell and hit his head.”

Conservatives immediately blasted the network for its biased framing.

“There’s no fixing this. Either journalists are doing it on purpose or they’re too far gone to know the difference. Either way,” responded Omri Ceren, the national security advisor to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Fox News commentator Joe Concha wrote: “If Paul Kessler simply fell and hit his head, why would an arrest have to be made? Why was bail set at $1 million? This. Is. CNN.”

After the backlash, CNN edited the headline but failed to include an editor’s note explaining why it had been changed. The new headline reads, “Man arrested and charged in death of Jewish protester in California after confrontation over Israel-Hamas war.”

CNN is one of several left-wing outlets that has faced sharp scrutiny for its coverage of the Israeli–Gaza conflict. Last week, it was forced to part ways with a freelance photographer it had worked with after a report emerged revealing the photographer’s ties to Hamas leadership.

The photographer, Hassan Eslaiah, did freelance work for the Associated Press and New York Times as well. Video footage of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack showed him joining Hamas terrorists as they invaded southern Israel and attacked civilians.

“We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets,” CNN said in a statement. “While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him.”

