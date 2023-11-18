Nacho Wife! Biden Accuses Mexican President of Flirting w/ Jill

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s bilateral conference with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit took an unexpected turn when Biden made a bizarre comment during a press conference on Friday.

The incident occurred as Biden welcomed López Obrador, also known as “AMLO,” referring to an intimate dinner the night before. In what appeared to be a joke, Biden seemed to imply that the Mexican leader had captured the attention of First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden tells Mexican President López Obrador at APEC: “We had dinner last night. I told you, you sat next to my wife — you were so captivating, I was worried she likes you more than she likes me now” pic.twitter.com/G6Wvsrbrqv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2023

“It’s good to see you again. We had dinner last night. I told you, you sat next to my wife — you were so captivating, I was worried she likes you more than she likes me now,” Biden told AMLO as the Mexican leader listened to a Spanish translation through an earpiece.

While the first lady was not present during the press conference, her penchant for comparing Hispanic individuals to food, notably “breakfast tacos,” was noted in the days before the conference.

“It has been 71 Taco Tuesdays since Jill Biden compared Latinos to breakfast tacos,” said Reagen Reese, a reporter at the Daily Caller on a Nov. 14 tweet.

The dinner in question took place in San Francisco amid discussions surrounding bilateral policy matters, particularly immigration, an issue that keeps on embroiling the White House in scathingly bipartisan criticism.

AMLO lauded Biden’s approach to immigration, labeling it “humane” and “extraordinary.”

“We wish to thank President Biden because he is the first president in recent times to be opening legal pathways for migration,” Almo said, likely referring to former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a humane way to address the migratory phenomenon,” he added.

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile, tensions could simmer between the United States and Mexico following Trump’s renewed calls to hold the Central American country financially accountable for the completion of the southern border wall, should he be reelected in 2024.

Trump reiterated his proposal during an interview with the Spanish-language network Univision.

“I said Mexico is gonna pay for a piece of the border wall, because it also helps Mexico,” he declared. “I said, what I’ll do is I’ll put tariffs on the cars, or I’ll do something else. And they agreed that they would pay. They agreed that they would [give] us thousands of soldiers free of charge, which they did to protect our country while the wall was being built.”