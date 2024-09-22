Cotton Masterfully Shuts Down CNN’s Baffling Questions on Trump’s Jewish Remarks

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., swiftly shut down CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s attempted gotcha question regarding President Donald Trump’s comments about Jewish Americans supporting the Democratic ticket in the 2024 election.

On the Sunday edition of CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper asked Cotton whether he agreed with Trump’s claims that if he were to lose the 2024 election, Jewish Americans would bear some of the blame.

In response, Cotton said that Trump had previously issued warnings about Jewish Americans supporting the Democratic Party despite its anti-Zionist and, at times, anti-Semitic sentiments.

“I think the only reason the Democrats latched onto it this week is that they see the polling that reflects Donald Trump winning record high amounts of Jewish voters for Republicans,” Cotton said.

The Arkansas senator then drew attention to the Biden-Harris administration’s anti-Israel sentiment, particularly since Hamas launched one of the deadliest attacks against Jewish individuals since the Holocaust.

“The point he’s been making all along is that any Jewish voter, Christian voter, or any other kind of voter who cares about Israel, who cares about her relationship with Israel should not vote for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,” he added. “Joe Biden has not backed Israel very much over the last 11 months. Kamala Harris has been much worse.”

Later in the interview, Tapper pushed back against Cotton’s assertion that Harris has not condemned anti-Semitism in recent weeks, claiming that she is married to a Jewish man.

In response, Cotton quickly pointed out that Trump has Jewish grandchildren. “Jake, he’s the most pro-Israel president we’ve ever had. He has Jewish grandchildren,” the senator continued.

Tapper replied, “Kamala Harris has a Jewish husband, but that doesn’t mean anything to you.”

Shutting down Tapper’s baffling questions, Cotton shot back, “It means something to you because you brought it up.”