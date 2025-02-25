Quantcast
CNN: Anti-Trump CIA Officers Thinking about Selling State Secrets to Foreign Powers

'In other words, the people who created the Russia Hoax might now sell America's secrets to Russia — and then CNN will be there to blame Trump...'

Ken Silva
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) CNN has reported a bizarre and troubling admission by the CIA—that the Trump administration’s efforts to rein in the agency may lead to disgruntled employees selling state secrets to foreign intelligence services.

The admission from the CIA came in a Monday CNN report about how an unclassified email sent to the White House earlier this month may have identified some undercover officers.

“The CIA is conducting a formal review to assess any potential damage from an unclassified email sent to the White House in early February that identified for possible layoffs some officers by first name and last initial and could’ve exposed the roles of people working undercover,” CNN reported, before revealing the seemingly far bigger national security risk.

“And on the CIA’s 7th floor — home to top leadership — some officers are also quietly discussing how mass firings and the buyouts already offered to staff risk creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence service.”

CNN quoted an anonymous source, who explained why CIA agents may turn traitor.

“You take whatever number of employees who are gonna get cut loose and they have knowledge of sensitive programs — that by definition is an insider risk,” CNN’s source said. “You’re just rolling the dice that these folks are gonna honor their secrecy agreement and not volunteer to a hostile intelligence service.”

CNN’s report sparked outrage among Republicans, with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna among those calling the threat for what it is: treason.

“CNN now says that “top leadership” at the CIA are worried anti-Trump personnel may by motivated to sell out America to a foreign power,” added conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. “In other words, the people who created the Russia Hoax might now sell America’s secrets to Russia — and then CNN will be there to blame Trump.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

