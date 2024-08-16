Quantcast
Friday, August 16, 2024

Even CNN Agrees Walz’s DUI Arrest Is ‘Indefensible’

'To me, the DUI is bigger than the stolen valor allegation, not because of the drinking but because of the lie...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USACNN host Michael Smerconish admitted this week that vice presidential pick Tim Walz’s 1995 drunken driving arrest posed a serious problem for Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

Walz was arrested in 1995 after being pulled over for going 96 mph in a 55 mph-zone and subsequently failing a sobriety test. His license was suspended for 90 days, and he offered to resign his teaching job at Alliance High School in his home state of Nebraska. 

In court, Walz was able to reduce the charge from a DUI to reckless driving, insisting that his inebriated driving was due to his “deafness.” 

But a police report contradicts this claim.

“A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was detected emitting from Mr. Walz[‘s] breath and person,” the report said. “Walz spoke sloppily and should not have represented a role that he had as having been a permanent role when it wasn’t.”

Walz has since repeatedly tried to downplay the arrest, insisting during a congressional campaign in 2006 that he was “not drunk” and that he was arrested because of a “misunderstanding” with law enforcement.

But CNN’s Smerconish said it doesn’t matter how Walz tries to spin the arrest.

“The DUI story is indefensible,” he said, adding that he doesn’t “buy” the Walz team’s explanations.

“To me, the DUI is bigger than the stolen valor allegation, not because of the drinking but because of the lie,” Smerconish continued, referring to Walz’s misrepresentation of his military service.

Smerconish then questioned whether Harris’s campaign fully vetted Walz before tapping him.

“Maybe this is as a result of the expedited nature of her ascendancy as a candidate,” he said. “But it makes me wonder how much they really knew about it.”

Walz has also come under fire for making false claims about his time in the National Guard. For example, the Minnesota governor falsely suggested he saw combat in Iraq even though he retired from service as soon as his unit received deployment orders.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WaPo Admits Kamala’s Price-Fixing Proposal Is Communist

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com