Quantcast
Friday, August 16, 2024

Michigan’s Dem. Senate Candidate Caught Defrauding Farmers w/ Bogus Tax Credit

'Phony politician Elissa Slotkin is lying to Michigan voters and pretending she is a farmer. Slotkin also lied about her ‘living arrangement’ at a lobbyist’s house, so this is not a surprise...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Elissa Slotkin
Elissa Slotkin / PHOTO: Facebook

(Headline USA) Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who is running for the state’s open Senate seat, has avoided paying thousands of dollars in property taxes because of an agriculture-related exemption for her property, even though she is not using the property for agricultural purposes, according to the New York Post.

Slotkin lives in Holly, Michigan, about 55 miles northwest of Detroit. The property has been classified under “agricultural improvements,” which include “buildings, structures, or fixtures suitable for use in farming which are located on agricultural land.”

Property is considered “agricultural land” under Michigan law if at least 50% of it is being used for agricultural purposes.

This designation also comes with a 100% property-tax exemption.

Slotkin’s grandfather purchased the property in 1956 and used it to raise cattle, according to the Lansing City Pulse. It has passed through multiple hands in the Slotkin family since then, but no one else has used it for agricultural purposes.

According to Michigan law, once land is granted the “agricultural” designation it can continue to receive property tax exemptions, which means Slotkin has avoided paying $2,700 per year in taxes since she moved into the property in 2023.

However, Slotkin has claimed several times that she does conduct agricultural activity on the land, despite the fact that there are no applicable agricultural licenses in effect on it, according to the Post.

Earlier this year, Slotkin even joined three House colleagues in forming the Congressional Specialty Crops Caucus.

“Phony politician Elissa Slotkin is lying to Michigan voters and pretending she is a farmer,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee spokeswoman Maggie Abboud. “Slotkin also lied about her ‘living arrangement’ at a lobbyist’s house, so this is not a surprise.”

Slotkin’s campaign denied that the congresswoman was exploiting the state’s property tax exemption.

“Rep. Slotkin’s farm has been in her family for three generations since 1956,” a spokesperson said. “It has been agricultural since then, and Oakland County has confirmed on multiple occasions that the property qualifies for the agricultural exemption.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Even CNN Agrees Walz’s DUI Arrest Is ‘Indefensible’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com