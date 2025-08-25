Monday, August 25, 2025

Trump Blasts Democrat Maryland Gov After ‘Walk the Street’ Threat

'P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th WORST CITY IN THE NATION IN CRIME & MURDER...'

FILE - Maryland Democrat Wes Moore talks to reporters on June 6, 2022 in Owings Mills, Md., after a Democratic primary debate for governor of Maryland. One of the best opportunities for Democrats to regain a governor’s office this year is in Maryland, and the race to succeed term-limited Republican Larry Hogan has drawn a crowd of candidates. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump minced no words Sunday in response to Maryland Democrat Gov. Wes Moore’s remarks about a possible federal takeover of the Old Line State.

In a NewsNation interview, Moore scolded Trump as reports surfaced that the administration may soon deploy federal troops to Maryland to crack down on crime and illegal immigration.

Moore snapped at Trump to “keep our name out of his mouth,” before posing a challenge. “I’d love for the president to take us up on our offer and actually come walk the streets with us.”

Trump swiftly fired back on Truth Social.

“As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk,’” Trump wrote. “Wes Moore’s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other ‘Blue States’ are doing.”

Noting falling crime numbers after the federal takeover of Washington, D.C., Trump continued: “But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the ‘troops,’ which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime.”

Trump added that he would “walk the streets” of Maryland only if crime drops.

“P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th WORST CITY IN THE NATION IN CRIME & MURDER,” Trump added. “Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I’ll then see you on the streets!!”

Trump ended with a quip, reminding Moore how much federal money had gone to Maryland to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship.

Trump specifically wrote, “Also, I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT.”

Read Trump’s full response below:

