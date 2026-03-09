Monday, March 9, 2026

Citing ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship, Ohio State President Resigns

Ted Carter Jr. had been president for two years…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Ohio State University/PHOTO: OSU.edu

(David Beasley, The Center Square) The president of Ohio State University abruptly resigned over the weekend after revealing an “inappropriate” relationship with a woman trying to get public resources for a personal business, the university announced.

Ted Carter Jr. had been president for two years.

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University,” Carter said in a statement Monday. “I disclosed to the Board of Trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.”

Carter, 66, was chosen for the post in 2023 and took his position Jan. 1, 2024. He came to Columbus after four years as president of the University of Nebraska and five years as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Retired vice admiral in the Navy, Carter is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Southern Watch and Allied Force. Multiple awards were presented him during his time in the Navy, including the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal twice, Legion of Merit three times, Distinguished Flying Cross with valor, and a Bronze Star.

The woman was not named in a statement by the university announcing Carter’s resignation. Trustees met Saturday and accepted his resignation Sunday.

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the Board of Trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance,” Carter said in a statement. “ It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”

The Ohio State Board of Trustees held an executive session on Saturday “to consult with legal counsel on pending or imminent litigation and to discuss personnel matters regarding the appointment, employment and compensation of public officials.”

There was no public action taken Saturday, the board said.

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from the offices of Gov. Mark DeWine and Attorney General David Yost,

The university praised Carter for developing a strategic plan, increasing the school’s national rankings, adding new scholarship programs and increasing research funding.

The accomplishments have “elevated Ohio State’s position as a national leader,” the university said.

“I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer,” Carter said.

With an enrollment of around 67,000, Ohio State is one of the largest universities in the United States, according to its website.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says He Will Make a ‘Mutual’ Decision With Netanyahu on When To End Iran War
Next article
Texodus: At least 12 Texas Members of Congress Won’t be Returning Next Year

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com