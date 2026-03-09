Citing ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship, Ohio State President Resigns

(David Beasley, The Center Square) The president of Ohio State University abruptly resigned over the weekend after revealing an “inappropriate” relationship with a woman trying to get public resources for a personal business, the university announced.

Ted Carter Jr. had been president for two years.

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University,” Carter said in a statement Monday. “I disclosed to the Board of Trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.”

Carter, 66, was chosen for the post in 2023 and took his position Jan. 1, 2024. He came to Columbus after four years as president of the University of Nebraska and five years as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

Retired vice admiral in the Navy, Carter is a veteran of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Southern Watch and Allied Force. Multiple awards were presented him during his time in the Navy, including the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal twice, Legion of Merit three times, Distinguished Flying Cross with valor, and a Bronze Star.

The woman was not named in a statement by the university announcing Carter’s resignation. Trustees met Saturday and accepted his resignation Sunday.

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the Board of Trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance,” Carter said in a statement. “ It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”

The Ohio State Board of Trustees held an executive session on Saturday “to consult with legal counsel on pending or imminent litigation and to discuss personnel matters regarding the appointment, employment and compensation of public officials.”

There was no public action taken Saturday, the board said.

The Center Square was unsuccessful prior to publication getting comment from the offices of Gov. Mark DeWine and Attorney General David Yost,

The university praised Carter for developing a strategic plan, increasing the school’s national rankings, adding new scholarship programs and increasing research funding.

The accomplishments have “elevated Ohio State’s position as a national leader,” the university said.

“I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer,” Carter said.

With an enrollment of around 67,000, Ohio State is one of the largest universities in the United States, according to its website.