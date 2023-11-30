Chris Cuomo Is Open to Vote for Trump in 2024

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former CNN anchor and propagandist Chris Cuomo made some surprising remarks during a recent interview, during which he suggested the country might head in a safer, more prosperous direction under Donald Trump, adding that he would be open to voting for Trump himself.

During the interview with a famous podcaster Patrick Bet-David, Cuomo said that he thinks that America is stronger than any individual while adding that Trump was a better president for the country than Joe Biden, according to Trending Politics.

“Would we survive another [term of Trump]… uh, yes. I don’t think there’s any greater risk to America with him than with Biden. And for people who are now going to attack me and say, what are you talking about, Trump is like this crazy man. Well, look, as Patrick says, the data’s the data. Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in the way that they are now. If anything, there’s more hostility,” he said.

Cuomo then continued with his idea of Americans surviving a lot of things, like “Russian election interference” and “Biden the gaffe machine,” and moving on. He also added that sometimes things should have been “done differently” to keep this country in a better shape.

“In terms of who I’m going to vote for, I would really have to see where we are at that moment in time,” he said.

When asked by Bet-David if he is open to voting for Trump, Cuomo gave an affirmative answer.

“I am always open, and people will say ‘Bull***, you’ve never voted for a Republican in your life.’ Wrong. And not only have I, the first vote I ever cast was for a Republican,” Cuomo replied.

After he was disgracefully fired from CNN at the end of 2021, Cuomo joined NewsNation where he wasn’t able to get the same number of followers that he had while he was still working for his previous network.