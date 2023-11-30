Biden Brags About Being Able to ‘Blow Up the World’

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden bizarrely bragged about being able to “blow up the world” with his nuclear code during a visit to Colorado this week, according to the New York Post.

Biden was touring South Korean company CS Wind’s factory in Pueblo, Colorado when he made the comment:

“This is not nuclear weapons, is it?” Biden asked nearby factor workers. “Now, look, my Marine carries that, but it has the code to blow up the world.”

The 81-year-old president then went on to give a bumbling, 23-minute speech, in which he made numerous gaffes.

“I am friends with your leader, Mr. Moon, you know,” Biden said, appearing to refer to former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who left office in 2022.

The current South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has interacted with Biden at many events—including the administration’s second state dinner in April, where Yoon was honored.

In images of the visit, the plant workers appeared, for the most part, to be American.

Biden then mistakenly referred to former President Donald Trump as a congressman while trying to attack Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

“We can use [a billionaire minimum tax] to strengthen the Social Security and Medicare system instead of cutting them like Congressman Trump and Boebert want to do,” Biden said.

At another point in his speech, Biden claimed to have “cut the federal deficit by over $7 billion” even though his administration has continued to increase spending every year since he took office.

The frequent gaffes are sure to increase voters’ concerns about the president’s age and mental acuity. Already, 71% of swing-state voters say Biden is “too old to be an effective president,” according to a New York Times poll released this month.

Even top Democrats have warned that Biden’s age is a problem, with former senior Obama adviser David Axelrod warning that the more Biden is in front of the camera, the bigger the problem will become.

“In front of the camera, what he’s projecting is causing people concerns, and that is worrisome,” Axelrod said.