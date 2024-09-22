Quantcast
Sunday, September 22, 2024

Chicago Gang Members Issue Dire Warning Over Venezuelans in Shocking Twist

'It’ll be blacks against migrants...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tren de Aragua
Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (Source: Screenshot / Bill Melugin / Twitter)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In a twist no one saw coming, Chicago gang members are sounding alarms about the dangers posed by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to a New York Post interview. 

Former gang leader Tyrone Muhammad, now head of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, didn’t mince words about foreign gangs wreaking havoc on Chicago’s South Side—blaming the Biden-Harris administration for the crisis. 

“When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be blacks against migrants,” Muhammad said. 

The interview, recorded last week and released on Sunday, took place on South King Drive, one of the most dangerous blocks in the city. 

Muhammad also blasted the federal government for allowing illegal immigrants to flood what he suggested were marginalized Chicago communities. 

“It is impossible to release gang members and criminals into our country through the borders and broken walls and infiltrate them in our community that’s already impoverished and broken,” Muhammad continued.

According to the Post, over 42,000 foreign nationals have poured into Chicago since 2022, just a year after President Joe Biden took office. 

Many of these individuals are active members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, linked to several high-profile crimes in Chicago’s South Side, which has been historically controlled by gangs such as the Gangster Disciples, Black P Stones to the Vice Lords, Latin Kings and Satan Disciples.

Chicago activist Terry Newsome, with the assistance of Muhammad, launched his own probe into criminal acts allegedly committed by the Venezuelan gang. 

Standard Club, one of the shelters for foreign nationals, has seen up to 720 police incident reports in the past 12 months, Newsom told the Post. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Feds Seize Material from New York’s Interim Police Commissioner’s Home
Next article
Cotton Masterfully Shuts Down CNN’s Baffling Questions on Trump’s Jewish Remarks

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com