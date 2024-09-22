Chicago Gang Members Issue Dire Warning Over Venezuelans in Shocking Twist

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In a twist no one saw coming, Chicago gang members are sounding alarms about the dangers posed by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to a New York Post interview.

Former gang leader Tyrone Muhammad, now head of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, didn’t mince words about foreign gangs wreaking havoc on Chicago’s South Side—blaming the Biden-Harris administration for the crisis.

“When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be blacks against migrants,” Muhammad said.

Chicago gangbangers face off against newly arrived Venezuelan migrants: ‘City is going to go up in flames’ https://t.co/EltpWFAcwM pic.twitter.com/oxMxyRPDKQ — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2024

The interview, recorded last week and released on Sunday, took place on South King Drive, one of the most dangerous blocks in the city.

Muhammad also blasted the federal government for allowing illegal immigrants to flood what he suggested were marginalized Chicago communities.

“It is impossible to release gang members and criminals into our country through the borders and broken walls and infiltrate them in our community that’s already impoverished and broken,” Muhammad continued.

According to the Post, over 42,000 foreign nationals have poured into Chicago since 2022, just a year after President Joe Biden took office.

Many of these individuals are active members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, linked to several high-profile crimes in Chicago’s South Side, which has been historically controlled by gangs such as the Gangster Disciples, Black P Stones to the Vice Lords, Latin Kings and Satan Disciples.

Chicago activist Terry Newsome, with the assistance of Muhammad, launched his own probe into criminal acts allegedly committed by the Venezuelan gang.

Standard Club, one of the shelters for foreign nationals, has seen up to 720 police incident reports in the past 12 months, Newsom told the Post.