Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Feds Probe Va. Schools After Alleged Trans Student Bathroom Scandal

'After repeatedly subjecting its minor students to the presence of members of the opposite sex in their intimate facilities, Loudoun reportedly stood idly by while an individual repeatedly recorded students...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
loudoun school board
Parents attend a school board meeting in Loudoun County to speak against Critical Race Theory. / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An ongoing scandal involving allegations that a transgender student secretly filmed or photographed fellow students in school bathrooms has formally drawn the attention of the Trump administration.

The Department of Education announced Wednesday that it is specifically looking into Loudoun County Public Schools after WJLA-TV reported that a transgender student at Freedom High School may have secretly recorded or photographed classmates inside a school bathroom.

The federal probe will examine whether the LCPS violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by failing to “prevent and properly redress allegations of sexual harassment,” the agency said in a press release.

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey criticized the district’s handling of the allegations, pointing to LCPS’s long history of controversies.

“Loudoun County – yet again – appears to demonstrate its profound dereliction of responsibility to protect its students’ privacy and dignity,” Richey said.

She added: “After repeatedly subjecting its minor students to the presence of members of the opposite sex in their intimate facilities, Loudoun reportedly stood idly by while an individual repeatedly recorded students, including minors, while undressed and using the restroom.”

WJLA-TV reported that the student may have recorded as many as 40 individuals, primarily male students, over a period of more than three years. The report also indicated school officials may have been aware of the allegations for longer than previously disclosed.

Principal Tania Brown notified parents of the incident in April. A subsequent email in May suggested that the conduct may not have been isolated, according to WJLA-TV.

The federal probe is being led by the Office for Civil Rights within the Department of Education, while the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a separate criminal investigation.

Headline USA spoke with a sheriff’s office deputy on Wednesday evening, though he declined to comment on the record. He referred inquiries to a spokesperson; a response is pending.

Loudoun County previously gained national attention after a male student was accused of sexually assaulting a female student in 2021. That same perpetrator went on to commit a separate assault in October 2021 at a different school.

He was found guilty on the first incident and pleaded no contest to the second.

This incident, along with broader protests over transgender-related school policies, has been cited as a major factor in the 2021 election of now-former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Juveniles Destroy Washington DC Chipotle
Next article
DOJ Prosecutor Who Targeted Trump Charged w/ Stealing Documents

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com