(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A New Zealand woman was killed in front of her husband, Doug McKay, Auckland Council’s CEO, at an upscale California mall by a group of robbers, one of whom previously received probation by the far-left Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón who is controlled by George Soros.

Patricia McKay, 68, and her husband were at the Fashion Island Mall, in Newport Beach, Calif., on July 2, 2024, when they were approached by two men, the Daily Mail reported.

According to different reports, there was a struggle that resulted in both of them fleeing the scene. One of them fired several rounds with a handgun while he was fleeing on foot.

Patricia was then dragged into the parking lot as the two men got into a car that was being driven by a third person.

The criminals then ran over her as they were making their escape and continued shooting when police chased after them.

“No words can express our sadness as we try to come to terms with the loss of our mother, wife, and friend Patricia. We ask for privacy at this time as we work through this as a family,” the McKay family said in the statement.

After the criminals were caught, Newport Beach Police officials identified the suspects as Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster, Calif., Malachi Edward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles, and Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton, Calif., the news source reported.

All of them were booked on suspicion of homicide, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

It was also discovered that McCrary has a history of crimes in L.A. County and was arrested in October 2022 for being a drug addict in possession of a firearm. The year after he was charged, McCrary pleaded no contest to the felony charge. In September 2023, he was charged in a robbery case and pleaded no contest once again.

He received a concurrent sentence for both convictions and got two years of probation and three years in state prison, with the sentence being suspended, according to the news source.

The reason why that happened was because of Gascón who has been very vocal about he thinks that the criminal justice system needs to focus more on intervention and rehabilitation instead of “tough on crime” policies that he criticized, claiming that they are racist and a failure.