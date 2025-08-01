Friday, August 1, 2025

CCP Official Caught Abusing Kids in California

Xuan’s deep ties to the CCP are coming to light as he and his wife face child endangerment charges after their 2-month-old infant was hospitalized with a traumatic head injury...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The man at the center of a child surrogacy scandal involving 21 children has been identified as a former high-ranking official in the Chinese Communist Party. 

Xuan Guojun, 65, and his wife, Silvia Zhang, 38, are accused of neglecting dozens of their children, most of them toddlers born through surrogacy. The children have since been placed under the custody of a California child-welfare agency. 

According to a Thursday report from the Daily Caller, Xuan spent at least “two decades in the region at the heart of the communist nation’s ongoing genocide” as a representative. That is the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) People’s Congress. 

Xuan also served as a representative to the Urumqi Municipal People’s Congress.

 

Xuan’s deep ties to the CCP are coming to light as he and his wife face child endangerment charges after their 2-month-old infant was hospitalized with a traumatic head injury, allegedly caused by a nanny who violently shook the baby. 

The case gained national attention, with some of the details of the couple’s surrogacy obsession and treatment of the children continuing to emerge. 

The children were removed from Xuan’s luxury mansion in Los Angeles. It is unclear when Xuan entered the U.S. 

