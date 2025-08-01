Unknown Third Person Seen in Epstein’s Final Night Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A digital reconstruction of surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s cell reportedly shows a third person who was not previously identified by the federal government, CBS News claimed on Tuesday.

According to the leftist outlet, the individual was never mentioned by the DOJ’s investigation into Epstein’s death.

The person is reportedly seen near Epstein’s cell shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019—two hours before the convicted sex offender was found dead.

🚨Major discrepancies in Epstein jail video uncovered — reports No clear view of cell entrance “Raw footage” isn’t raw Footage appears stitched together 1-minute gap at midnight Unidentified person enters after midnight Staff testimony contradicted by video… pic.twitter.com/t3SWhCKLtz — TrueX (@1usty_Justice) July 30, 2025

“The review doesn’t refute the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide,” the outlet reported. “But it raises questions about the strength and credibility of the government’s investigation, which appears to have drawn conclusions from the video that are not readily observable.”

CBS’s reporting comes as the left and the Democratic Party continue to weaponize the Epstein drama, particularly after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced her agency would not release further information on the case.

Scrutiny intensified after nearly three minutes of the footage outside of Epstein’s cell appeared to be missing.

Bondi said the video had simply reset, causing the loss of several minutes. She said this happened every night.

However, an anonymous “high-level government” source told CBS that the federal government is in pocession of the full, raw video.

CBS pointed to the DOJ inspector general report to highlight the purported discrepancies, particularly concerning how many people were present near the cell.

“The inspector general’s report says only two staff members entered the unit after midnight: one is a corrections officer, identified only as ‘CO3,’ and the other is described as the Morning Watch Operations Lieutenant. The presence of a third unidentified individual seen on the video is not addressed by the inspector general’s report,” the outlet reported.

In response, the Justice Department’s inspector general acknowledged CBS’s reporting but clarified that nothing contradicts its findings in Epstein’s death. It claimed: