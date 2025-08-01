Friday, August 1, 2025

Unknown Third Person Seen in Epstein’s Final Night Video

'It raises questions about the strength and credibility of the government's investigation, which appears to have drawn conclusions from the video that are not readily observable...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A screenshot of footage of Epstein prison wing. Epstein's cell was on the other side of the wing, and is not visible in this shot. The camera in Epstein's wing wasn't recording. PHOTO: DOJ
(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA digital reconstruction of surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s cell reportedly shows a third person who was not previously identified by the federal government, CBS News claimed on Tuesday.   

According to the leftist outlet, the individual was never mentioned by the DOJ’s investigation into Epstein’s death.  

The person is reportedly seen near Epstein’s cell shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019—two hours before the convicted sex offender was found dead. 

“The review doesn’t refute the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide,” the outlet reported. “But it raises questions about the strength and credibility of the government’s investigation, which appears to have drawn conclusions from the video that are not readily observable.” 

CBS’s reporting comes as the left and the Democratic Party continue to weaponize the Epstein drama, particularly after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced her agency would not release further information on the case. 

Scrutiny intensified after nearly three minutes of the footage outside of Epstein’s cell appeared to be missing. 

Bondi said the video had simply reset, causing the loss of several minutes. She said this happened every night.  

However, an anonymous “high-level government” source told CBS that the federal government is in pocession of the full, raw video. 

CBS pointed to the DOJ inspector general report to highlight the purported discrepancies, particularly concerning how many people were present near the cell.  

“The inspector general’s report says only two staff members entered the unit after midnight: one is a corrections officer, identified only as ‘CO3,’ and the other is described as the Morning Watch Operations Lieutenant. The presence of a third unidentified individual seen on the video is not addressed by the inspector general’s report,” the outlet reported.  

In response, the Justice Department’s inspector general acknowledged CBS’s reporting but clarified that nothing contradicts its findings in Epstein’s death. It claimed: 

“The OIG appreciates the careful review of our report. Our comprehensive assessment of the circumstances over the weeks, days, and hours before Epstein’s death included the effects of the longstanding, chronic staffing crisis in the BOP and the BOP’s failure to provide and maintain quality camera coverage within its facilities. As CBS notes, nothing in its analysis changed or modified the OIG’s conclusions or recommendations.” 

