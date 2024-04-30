Canada Designated Proud Boys as Terrorist Group as Favor to Biden, New Research Indicates

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In February 2021, Justin Trudeau’s government designated the Proud Boys as a terrorist organization—lumping them in with groups such as Al-Qaeda, ISIS and Boko Haram.

At the time, Canada’s federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness said the Proud Boys posed a national security threat. The country’s National Democratic Party leader, Jagmeet Singh, alleged that the Proud Boys “helped execute” an act of “domestic terrorism” in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Canada’s Proud Boys chapter then dissolved in May 2021.

But now, a new analysis from the C2C Journal—described as Canada’s largest conservative blog—shows that the Proud Boys in Canada never broke any laws, either before or after it was designated as a terrorist group.

My latest for @C2CJournal, 🇨🇦’s biggest conservative blog: https://t.co/OkR6Lf6B7i In it, I discuss FOIA docs I obtained showing #Trudeau’s 2021 decision to declare #ProudBoys Canada a terror org was 100% political & an attempt to help #Biden, post-#January6 1/3. Findings: pic.twitter.com/Kz0YeHpDKp — John Kline (@JohnJKline99) April 30, 2024

Furthermore, “there is no indication that Canada’s Department of Justice prepared a dossier of evidence against the Proud Boys in advance, which Canada’s anti-terror law requires before the government may list a group as a terror entity,” C2C Journal found in its analysis, published Monday.

“The Government of Canada held no apparent other evidence to substantiate its accusations that the Proud Boys had engaged in violence – let alone an ‘escalation’ of violence – were planning to do so, or posed a substantial threat thereof.”

Additionally, C2C Journal found that Canadian law enforcement seemingly don’t have any investigations into Proud Boys activities.

The conservative blog said it couldn’t find any members of the Canadian Proud Boys to find out how the terrorist designation affected them. Possible repercussions include being de-banked and de-platformed—something that happened to Canada’s Freedom Convoy and other dissidents there and in the U.S.

Even buying a hat from the Proud Boys is now illegal due to the terrorist designation, C2C Journal noted.

C2C Journal suggested that the terrorist designation was purely a political move.

“Could the rest of the explanation be as simple – and cynical – as incoming President Biden just needing a quick favor from a willing ally? The designation would have come as welcome support to the narrative of the Capitol protests being a planned “insurrection” aimed at taking over the U.S. government,” the site said.

“Canada’s move, indeed, became major news that same day in Washington.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.