Quantcast
Tuesday, April 30, 2024

As Hamas Rioters Run Amok, N.Y. School Freezes Conservative Group’s Funding, Bans Speakers

'Rarely have we seen a student government that treats student groups as its wholly owned subsidiaries that it can micromanage, and rarely have we seen a university that would permit this...'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) As George Soros-backed left-wing rioters terrorize college campuses across the country with impunity, conservative student groups continue to face unconstitutional obstacles at every turn.

One such battle, between the student government for the University of Buffalo and the school’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, went to federal court on Friday after the school sought to cut the group’s funding and ban it from hosting on-campus events, according to the College Fix.

UB’s Student Association froze $6,000 in YAF funding after the group refused to cut ties with YAF’s national organization.

A month later, the Student Association agreed to re-recognize YAF, but it continued to demand that the local chapter to forfeit its right to sue, turn over its funding and limit its coordination with “other individuals or organizations.”

The YAF group declined to make the requested changes, leading to Friday’s hearing at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

The conservative, pro-Christian Alliance Defending Freedom represented the group in the case.

“It’s unfortunate that University at Buffalo is penalizing Young Americans for Freedom from pursuing their group’s mission,” ADF attorney Logan Spena said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to argue before the court to affirm that universities can’t force student groups like YAF to give up their constitutional freedom to receive official recognition and the benefits that flow from it,” Spena added.

The Student Association altered its policies after the YAF chapter invited conservative commentator and Daily Wire host Michael Knowles to campus to speak about transgenderism, eliciting an uproar among leftist groups who sought to disrupt the event and force its cancellation.

The school administration released an official statement titled “Standing With Our Transgender Community,” and a student protest took place outside of the building where Knowles spoke.

According to the ADF, student governments often overstep their bounds.

“Unfortunately, it is all too common for student governments to abuse their authority by adopting policies that violate students’ liberties,” ADF attorney Travis Barham explained. “But rarely have we seen a student government that treats student groups as its wholly owned subsidiaries that it can micromanage, and rarely have we seen a university that would permit this level of mistreatment.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Defense Secretary Admits U.S. Troops are Sitting Ducks for Hamas
Next article
Anti-Semitic Domestic Terrorists Seize Control of Columbia Univ. Building, Hoist Hamas Flag

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com