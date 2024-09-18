SHOCKING: Veep Debate Host CBS News’ Leadership Is Full of Dem. Donors

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Federal Election Commission records indicated that the leadership of CBS News, the network that will host the only vice presidential debate this year between Sen. J.D. Vance, R–Ohio, and Gov. Tim Walz, D–Minn., is full of leftists who previously donated to Democrats.

The Daily Caller reported that the network’s leadership and CBS News’ parent company, Paramount, previously donated to many Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

FEC records showed that Charles E. Phillips Jr., a member of Paramount’s board of directors, donated $100,000 each to Biden, Harris, and Nancy Pelosi’s victory fund between 2020 and 2023.

According to public records, another member of Paramount’s board, Judith A. McHale, donated $47,900 to the Biden Victory Fund in May 2023, $50,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020 and more than $150,000 to the Democratic National Committee.

Linda Griego, a member of the Paramount board of directors and the compensation and governance committees, was another Democrat who previously gave thousands of dollars to the Democratic Party, including more than $10,000 to the Biden Victory Fund. FEC records revealed that the donor is a retired executive. Griego said she moved to Santa Fe, N.M., in early 2020.

George Cheeks, the CEO of Paramount Global and president and CEO of CBS, also donated $400 to Biden’s campaign, $200 to the Biden Victory Fund, $100 to the Pennsylvania Democratic party and to Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., in 2020.

Public records additionally showed that Wendy McMahon, the president and CEO of CBS News and Television Stations, donated $3,050 to Biden for President and $3,050 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020. McMahon was working at ABC News at the time of making these donations.

According to FEC records, Justin Dini, executive vice president and head of communications of Paramount, actively gave away her money during the 2024 election season, donating at least $535 to Harris for President, $335 to the Harris Victory Fund and $800 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.