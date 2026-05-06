Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Caught on Camera: Suspects Detained in Attack on 77-Year-Old as Mayor Resists CCTV Expansion

The suspects, Jes’Sean Tyrell Elion and Ahmed Abdullahi Osman, were arrested last month in connection with the April 19 attack in downtown Seattle, Washington.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
New York City Police
Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The arrests of two suspects in connection with a brutal, unprovoked attack on a 77-year-old Seattle man have renewed debate over the expansion of security cameras and the mayor’s opposition to them.

The suspects, Jes’Sean Tyrell Elion and Ahmed Abdullahi Osman, were arrested last month in connection with the April 19 attack in downtown Seattle, Washington.

The Redmond Police Department, which assisted in the arrests, said the city’s Real Time Crime Center “played a key role” in helping authorities identify the men.

Video reviewed by investigators showed the suspects shoving the man to the ground and repeatedly striking him. The 77-year-old victim was left injured on the sidewalk as the suspects casually walked away.

The victim, who had just gotten off a bus, suffered multiple broken bones, according to police.

Authorities said one suspect appeared to punch the victim before both men knocked him down, with one later seen jumping on top of him.

Osman was charged with second-degree assault but was later released on bail, though police are now searching for him under a $200,000 warrant. The second suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail.

The incident comes as Seattle officials continue to debate the use of surveillance technology.

Katie Wilson, a newly minted democratic socialist and vocal critic of expanded camera systems, has raised concerns about potential misuse by law enforcement.

The mayor’s stance is in line with those of social justice activists who claim such systems disproportionately impact minority groups.

Wilson’s stance gained national attention after a shooting struck a community center where Wilson was holding a press conference.

The mayor was rushed to safety as the situation unfolded.

In a now-viral interview, Wilson walked away from a KOMO News reporter after he asked whether the incident might affect her position on expanding surveillance cameras.

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