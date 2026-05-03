New Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson Cuts Interview Short in Viral Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly elected Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson ran an outspoken campaign in 2025, but five months into office, she offered few answers when pressed on public safety concerns.

Wilson drew viral attention on social media after abruptly walking away from an interview with KOMO News Senior Reporter Chris Daniels, who pressed her on rising lawlessness.

During a Friday event to inaugurate a new wood recycling facility, Daniels pressed Wilson about a shooting that had taken place Tuesday at the Yesler Community Center.

The shooting was not targeted, but bullets struck a window and the front door of the community center where Wilson was present, forcing her to be moved to safety.

When Daniels raised concerns from residents about violence and the potential need for surveillance cameras, a Wilson staffer quickly intervened.

“People on that community who are concerned there’s been rising gun violence and there should be more surveillance cameras and that kind of thing. That’s obviously been an issue you weighted on — does that change your perspective at all?”

Wilson, a left-wing democratic socialist, has long condemned the use of security cameras, arguing they make communities more vulnerable. She previously paused an expansion of such cameras pending an audit.

“Let’s keep it on the topic,” Wilson said, glancing toward the staffer.

“So, I—” she began.

“Mayor Wilson,” the staffer interjected.

“Let’s keep it on topic, okay?” the staffer added.

“She’s about to answer the question, though,” Daniels responded. “I mean, it looks worse when you jump in like that.”

“Sorry, I specifically said to keep it on the topic,” the staffer replied.

Staffers for Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson abruptly end an interview with KOMO News Senior Reporter Chris Daniels when she can't answer basic questions Wilson has been criticized for dodging the press & being unable to answer basic questions since she came into office pic.twitter.com/eJnFtg6CLy — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 1, 2026

The awkward exchange escalated, with the staffer and the mayor urging Daniels to schedule a separate interview — to which he responded that her office had not been answering questions.

“It’s been a busy week,” Wilson said, speaking off camera.

Wilson was elected in the 2025 off-year cycle as part of a Democratic class the left has touted as its future. Alongside Zohran Mamdani in New York City, she is now facing mounting questions about public safety in both cities.