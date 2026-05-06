Katie Porter References Viral Video Showing Clash With Staffer

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) California gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Katie Porter is making light of damaging accusations, including some caught on video, that she may have been verbally abusive to her staff, and is now running a campaign ad that pokes fun at them.

In October 2025, Porter’s campaign came under fire after she became visibly agitated during an interview with CBS News California when asked about Proposition 50 and the effective disenfranchisement of Republican voters.

In response, Porter said she did not need Republican votes to win before cutting the interview short, calling it “unnecessarily argumentative.” Meanwhile, a video resurfaced showing Porter berating a staffer as she attempted to start a video conference for a Department of Energy webinar.

“Get out of my f—ing shot!” Porter said as the staffer appeared in frame. “You were in my shot before that! Stay out of my shot,” she added.

Never forget when Katie Porter berated a staffer on video: ‘Get out of my f***ing shot!’ when the staffer fact checked her. She’s like a female version of Newsom.😬 Time for CA to turn red. Who’s your pick for Governor: Steve Hilton or Chad Bianco? pic.twitter.com/wE15Q7oDF1 — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) April 23, 2026

The incident, along with separate allegations that she was abusive toward her ex-husband, raised questions about her temperament.

“I could have handled things better,” Porter said in October. Fast forward to Monday, Porter referenced the controversy directly in a campaign ad.

The video shows supporters holding signs behind her as she makes her case. At the end, the group shifts in the background, prompting Porter to say, “Now, could you guys please get out of my shot.”

Asked about the ad in an interview with Nexstar Media Group, Porter said she included the clip to show who she really is.

“I’m someone who is not like most politicians. I push a shopping cart and fill a minivan. You see that in the ad, but you also see somebody who’s taking responsibility again and again in this race and is also able to laugh at herself to show that she’s grown,” Porter claimed.

Full campaign ad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AkVNWIVKzH — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) May 4, 2026

It is unclear how effective the ad will be, as polling averages show Democrat Xavier Becerra, former Biden HHS secretary, effectively tied with Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News contributor.

The June 2 primary is open, meaning the top two candidates will advance to the general election in November. Hilton’s standing has been boosted by a crowded Democratic field, which has split support among multiple candidates. Another front-runner is leftist billionaire Tom Steyer.

Disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell previously led the polls, but he suspended his campaign after being hit with disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct, including two allegations of sexual abuse.