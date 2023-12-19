Quantcast
Monday, December 18, 2023

Capitol Police Investigating Senate Gay Porn Scandal; Accused Was Just Promoted

'I want Joe Biden to spit in my mouth...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A Democrat staffer filmed gay sex in the Capitol building. PHOTO: Daily Caller
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The U.S. Capitol Police revealed on Monday that they are actively investigating the viral amateur gay porn filmed during a Senate hearing last week, Fox News reported. 

While the specific date of the porn tape is not clear, police pledged a “thorough investigation” and hinted at upcoming interviews, according to Fox. A security individual told Fox that those responsible could face potential criminal charges. 

The investigation was prompted by the release of a video by the Daily Caller, featuring an individual — rumored to be the recently terminated legislative aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. — being anally penetrated by an unidentified male.

The porn reportedly occurred in a room located in the Senate Hart Senate Office Building, famous for hosting hearings involving Supreme Court nominees. The Daily Caller reported that the video initially emerged in a group chat for gay men in Washington, D.C. 

In response, Cardin’s office confirmed Czeropski’s termination but refrained from disclosing specific details regarding the firing. “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” Cardin’s office declared. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.” 

According to journalist Matthew Keys, Czeropski, an environmentalist, had recently received a promotion within Cardin’s office.

A screenshot that has since been made public shows Czeropski proudly announcing his recent promotion, which according to the Post, included oversing Cardin’s portfolio on foreign policy, tax and trade. He also acknowledged that Cardin’s staff had requested him to tone down his risqué social media posts.

Czeropski’s LinkedIn profile shows he joined Cardin’s office in 2021 as a staff assistant (an entry-level role in Congress involving tasks such as answering calls and welcoming guests) In the summer of 2018, Czeropski interned for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. 

Following the release of the amateur gay porn, reports surfaced of Czeropski’s appearance in a 2020 campaign ad for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden 

Yet, Czeropski’s admiration for Biden transcended political admiration. In a since-deleted Venmo account, the now-terminated congressional staffer expressed an odd wish: “I want Joe Biden to spit in my mouth.”

