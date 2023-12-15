Democratic Staffer Filmed Gay Porn in Senate Office Building

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Some might call it the latest sign that the U.S. government is a collapsing empire—though compared to the civil liberties abuses, endless wars and theft of taxpayer funds, others might argue that it’s not the most vulgar event to transpire on Capitol Hill.

In any event, the Daily Caller lit the internet ablaze late Friday afternoon, when it published an exclusive report about a Senate staffer being caught filming gay porn in a Senate hearing room. And for better or worse, the Caller has the evidence to prove its report.

“The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing. It appears to be unprotected sex,” the publication said.

“A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room SD-G50. The Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed.”

Videos of the scene are included in the Daily Caller’s article. Headline USA has not reviewed them. Daring readers can do so by clicking this link. However, videos are already spreading like wildfire on Twitter and elsewhere.

According to conservative personality Lauren Loomer, the staffer works for Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

🚨🚨🚨SCOOP: I can exclusively confirm that the Senator whose staffer was caught filming a gay sex tape in the Senate Hearing room is Democrat Senator Ben Cardin. @SenatorCardin pic.twitter.com/hhJbckelk4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 15, 2023

Another conservative influencer, Greg Price, reported that the staffer in question is allegedly Aidan Maese-Czeropski.

Can confirm that the @SenatorCardin staffer who filmed himself having sex in a senate hearing room is this guy. Aidan Maese-Czeropski. He's also the same guy who yelled "Free Palestine" at Jewish Rep. Max Miller on Wednesday. https://t.co/nM9uzWIYg9 pic.twitter.com/ULffKqj8eY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2023

The Spectator also reported that it received photos and videos of the incident.

“One pic in particular … was taken in what certainly appears to be a conference room in the Hart Senate Office Building, where his boss’s office is located,” the publication reported.

“In the photo, the strapping young gentleman is naked but for a jock strap, on on all fours, facing away from the camera. A cartoon of the Capitol Dome tastefully covers the extremities of his rear end — best to be tasteful after all.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.