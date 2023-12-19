Quantcast
Monday, December 18, 2023

Abbott Signs Texas Law Authorizing Police to Detain Illegal Aliens

'President Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Gov. Greg Abbott signs three bills into law at a border wall construction site in Brownsville, Texas on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, that will broaden his border security plans and add funding for more infrastructure to deter illegal immigration. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, signed a groundbreaking law allowing state law enforcement to arrest and detain individuals crossing the southern border illegally.

In a Monday press statement, Abbott slammed President Joe Biden for halting Trump-era policies aimed at deterring illegal immigration, saying that the Texas government had no other choice but to sign the legislation into law.

“President Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said. “Today, I will sign three laws to better protect Texas—and America—from President Biden’s border neglect. These laws will help stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas, add additional funding to build more border wall, and crackdown on human smuggling.”

The law comes amid an unprecedented influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border and widespread criticism aimed at the Biden administration for its lack of action in dissuading illegal aliens from seeking entry to the U.S.

As reported by Fox News, the Department of Homeland Security admitted to Congress last week that it is releasing a staggering total of 5,000 individuals each day and that there were at least 670,000 known “gotaway” individuals in fiscal year 2023.

In fiscal year 2023, a whopping total of 2,045,838 immigrants were apprehended at the southern border. In 2021, 1,659,206 were also apprehended, the Daily Caller reported Monday.

Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, hailed the law as a necessary step to protect Texans. 

“Border Patrol agents nationwide, not just in Texas, are grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership and willingness to recognize that it is the rule of law that keeps all Americans safe,” Judd said. “As the flagrant disregard of our laws too often is the norm throughout our country, Texans can be proud that their governor will not back down to pervasive and radical woke ideology.” 

The bill takes effect in March 2024 and is likely to be challenged by leftist activists, including the American Civil Liberties Union, who argue that the immigration policy is the purview of the federal government.

The Texas chapter of the ACLU rebuked the law, describing it as “one of the most radical” immigration bills in the country. 

 “The bill violates international and federal law and interferes with the asylum process, potentially causing further trauma and distress to people seeking asylum, including families and children,” the ACLU claimed.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Capitol Police Investigating Senate Gay Porn Scandal; Accused Was Just Promoted

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com