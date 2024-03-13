Quantcast
Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Calif. Bill Would Use Taxpayer Funds to Cover Legal Services for Violent Illegals

'Why do they want to prioritize immigrant rapists & murderers over everyone else?'

Posted by Contributing Author
MS-13 members
MS-13 members / IMAGE: Vice via YouTube

(Headline USACalifornia lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would use taxpayer funds to pay for legal aid for illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes.

The bill—called the Representation, Equity and Protections (REP) for all Immigrants Act—would remove restrictions on grant funds for legal services, so that those services could be offered to illegals convicted of violent or serious felonies.

The grant funds are a part of the One California program, which provides free immigration legal services to “immigrant communities,” including those facing deportation and those applying for asylum. But it bars those legal services from being offered to illegals convicted of certain crimes.

The REP for all Immigrants Act would lift those restrictions and expand the services provided by the program to include interpreters, social services and litigation costs.

In a statement, Assemblyman Reggie Jones–Sawyer, who introduced the bill, argued he did so because the current One California program “has failed to match California’s commitment to equity, as the program prohibits funds from being used to assist certain individuals who had past interactions with the criminal legal system.”

Violent illegals also deserve a “second chance,” Jones–Sawyer argued.

“For as long as I have been in state office, I have worked towards ensuring people are given a second chance and have championed efforts to prevent people from being treated as second-class individuals,” he continued. “The REP for All Immigrants Act ensures racial justice and truly equitable access to crucial immigration services for all—not some.”

California Republicans blasted the bill as “completely unacceptable” and slammed Democrats’ priorities.

“Why do they want to prioritize immigrant rapists & murderers over everyone else??” Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez tweeted.

“It blows my mind,” Sanchez added in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. “Honestly, it was one of those bills that you have to read two to three times, and it was shocking all the way through.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Says He’s ‘Counting on’ Border Security ‘Happening By Itself’
Next article
Oakland Businesses Threaten to Stop Paying Taxes Until City Gets Tough on Crime

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com