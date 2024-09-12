(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Haitian officials and health experts urged residents not to consume cat food following unsubstantiated claims that such meals could increase the size of buttocks, Headline USA can confirm.

In a 2022 interview with the American taxpayer-funded VOA Creole, Haitian Health Minister Dr. Lauré Adrien issued a public plea against eating cat food.

“If the food is intended for cats, and you’re not a cat, it’s obvious that you shouldn’t eat it,” Adrien said in Haitian Creole. “No matter how good or beneficial cat food may seem for you, I’m sure you’re sensible enough not to eat cat food.”

Headline USA translated and verified the English versions of Adrien’s remarks, which were widely reported in 2022. Watch the Creole-language video below:

“This is an example of a social phenomenon that can have an impact on people’s behavior,” Adrien added, responding to the viral claims. He later added, “People should take a moment to think more deeply and not just follow what others say.”

Similarly, Pierre Hugues Saint Jean, president of the Pharmacist Association in Haiti, warned about the health consequences in remarks reported by The Haitian Times, a New York-based news outlet focusing on Haitian news.

“People should not be eating cat food,” Saint Jean said in June 2022, sounding the alarm about the controversy. “This is an issue of lack of education.”

He added, “The consumption of cat kibble can make you fat, because it is rich in proteins and amino acids. You won’t die from it, but it can have harmful consequences on your health.”

The Haitian Times acknowledged it could not independently verify the viral rumors, which gained widespread recognition on WhatsApp. However, it noted that the sale of cat food had increased in street markets.

“People should not eat this because the human body is not made to adapt to those substances,” warned general practitioner Dr. Dietrich Jean-Paul.

While neither VOA nor The Haitian Times reported that the consumption of cat food included eating actual cat meat, these news reports re-emerge as Democrats and the legacy media launch a coordinated counterattack on claims that some Haitian nationals might be responsible for allegedly missing pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Although law enforcement officials claim they have no reports of stolen pets, some residents have called non-emergency lines to report alleged Haitian nationals snatching geese at a local park.

A Springfield resident raised concerns about potentially missing pets during a public hearing. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost launched an investigation to explore ways to block the Biden-Harris administration from transporting illegal aliens into local communities in Ohio.

In the Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighboring country, several residents have accused Haitian nationals of snatching cats for consumption.

In one video reported by the Dominican news channel Noticias SIN in January 2024, a Dominican man confronted what appears to be a Haitian about potentially missing cats.

The Haitian man is heard admitting in Spanish that he killed the cat with a “palo,” or “wooden stick” in English. A second video showed the man trying to cook what appeared to be a dead cat.

Former Dominican presidential candidate and former president of the Chamber of Deputies Abel Martínez claimed that Haitians eat “cats” and “snakes” to save money. Martínez’s role was akin to that of the Speaker of the House.

The left countered by affirming that the Ohio claims are merely founded in racism against people of Haitian descent.