Secret Service Honors 9/11 Terrorists w/ Victims

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 11, 2024, the anniversary of the tragedy, the United States Secret Service accidentally honored the 19 hijackers who committed the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Fox News reported that the agency deleted the social media post that was made in honor of the 23rd anniversary of the tragedy, including the terrorists in the victim count.

After that, the Secret Service immediately apologized in its other post.

This is a correction of an earlier version of this post. In the original post, we erroneously included the total number of deceased from the Sept 11 attacks, which included the hijackers. Our intent was to only honor the victims of that tragic day and we deeply apologize for the… — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 11, 2024

“The flag hanging in our headquarters is a solemn reminder of 9/11 and our mission’s purpose. A testament to freedom and sacrifice, it honors all 2,996 lives lost, including our own Master Special Officer Craig T. Miller & Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Friend,” the agency stated.

The Post Millennial reported that the number of people murdered in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has been tallied at 2,977, the number that includes victims murdered in each attacked location such as the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crashed plane in Shanksville, Pa. In the now-deleted social media post, the agency reported the number of deaths as 2,996, a number which includes 19 terrorists responsible for the attack.

“This is a correction of an earlier version of this post. In the original post, we erroneously included the total number of deceased from the Sept 11 attacks, which included the hijackers. Our intent was to only honor the victims of that tragic day and we deeply apologize for the error,” the Secret Service wrote.

The Post Millennial reported that the recent news came after the Biden-Harris administration backtracked on an anti-American plea deal for the terrorists behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attack who are currently waiting for trial in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Headline USA also recently reported that the agency that became infamous for its far-left bias would be responsible for the security plan for the Jan. 6, 2025, election certification.