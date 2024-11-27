Quantcast
Bronze Statue of Trump Is Being Constructed to Capture Iconic ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Image

'The Patriot Statue of Donald J. Trump was our largest and most controversial undertaking especially considering the scale and relevance of the event in Butler that took place...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Trump assassination attempt
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted offstage by secret service at a rally in Butler, Pa. / PHOTO: Evan Vucci, AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Crypto investors commissioned a two-story bronze statue of President-elect Donald Trump, which captures his now-iconic fist in air after the July assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to Breitbart.

Ohio artist Alan Cottrill was tapped to create the statue of the soon to be 47th president.

The artist told the outlet while he has created hundreds of other sculptures, Trump’s was the most ambitious.

“The Patriot Statue of Donald J. Trump was our largest and most controversial undertaking,” Cottrill added, “especially considering the scale and relevance of the event in Butler that took place.”

Conservative Strategist Dustin Stockton was also involved with the project.

Stockton told Breitbart he anticipated the statue will be completed by the New Year and have planned a year-long tour for the statue, stopping in different areas of the country.

He added he hoped the statue will make its way to Butler and eventually Trump’s Presidential Library.

“It’s been one hell of a ride the last decade; the PATRIOT project, statue, and tour is our way of claiming how these incredible times are remembered by history,” Stockton told the outlet.

Stockton already enquired about the possibility of having the statue where the assassination attempt took place.

The Breitbart article said he previously spoke with the Butler County Board of  Commissioner Vice Chair Kim Geyer about the potential of having the statue displayed.

Geyer said the fair grounds are private property and the decision rests with the board of directors.

However, Geyer thought it could be possible.

“Prior to it possibly going to the Trump Presidential Library in the future, I think it would be an appropriate place because we already have visitors who do come to frequent the location because they want to see where this event took place that occurred on July 13,” she told Breitbart.

The project was dubbed $PATRIOT. The site explained the statue is “commemorating the sacrifices [Donald Trump’s] made to preserve the fabric of American society.”

