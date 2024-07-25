FBI Director Chris Wray Doubts Whether Trump Was Actually Shot

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) FBI Director Chris Way expressed doubt about whether former President Donald Trump was shot on July 14, claiming that he may have been struck by shrapnel instead, at a Congressional hearing on July 24.

Wray met with the House Judiciary Committee to update Congressmen on the investigation into the assassination attempt on Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks that killed one and left several injured. In the hearing, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., asked Wray how close the bullet came to delivering a fatal blow to Trump.

“My understanding is that it [the bullet], or some shrapnel, is what grazed his ear, so I don’t know if I have the answer to that,” Wray answered.

Wray repeated the theory when Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked Wray if they had been able to account for all eight bullets, including the one that struck Trump.

“As I said, with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray answered, hinting that glass from the teleprompter may have pierced Trump’s ear instead.

FBI Director Wray starts a conspiracy theory by saying that Trump may not have been shot! WTF is wrong with him! He should be fired! Newsweek has already published this. pic.twitter.com/Z89grUVFXb — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) July 25, 2024

Trump’s former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, released a doctor’s note following the shooting confirming that Trump had been shot in the ear by a bullet.

Jackson immediately blasted the remarks by Wray, calling it “absolutely irresponsible” and “politically motivated.”

“What little credibility he may have left is GONE after recklessly suggesting Trump might not have been hit from a bullet,” Jackson wrote on his Twitter/X page. “IT WAS A BULLET — I’VE SEEN THE WOUND!”

ABSOLUTELY IRRESPONSIBLE for Chris Wray to make such a statement as Director of the FBI. Another POLITICALLY MOTIVATED move by the man that has repeatedly weaponized his office to tear down President Trump. What little credibility he may have left is GONE after recklessly… https://t.co/hMftzOpZqV — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 25, 2024

It didn’t take long for left-wing outlets to capitalize off the theory pushed by Wray, with Newsweek writing an article titled ‘Donald Trump might not have been shot after all.’

Donald Trump Jr. took to X to denounce the article by Newsweek, writing, “Newsweek might be the most embarrassing “news organization” in the entire country. They constantly publish BS, but this is next level Trump derangement. They should be ashamed of themselves!!!”

This is really covering some ground, but @Newsweek might be the most embarrassing "news organization" in the entire country. They constantly publish BS, but this is next level Trump derangement. They should be ashamed of themselves!!! pic.twitter.com/ggjWWPCU7S — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 25, 2024

One user by the name of Brick_Suit, even commented on the article with a picture he took from the aftermath of the shooting, showing the teleprompters which left-wing outlets have said were the origin of the shrapnel they claimed struck Trump’s ear instead of a bullet.

Hey Newsweek!

I was standing in the front row.

Here's the photo I took of the teleprompters.

See any damage?

Get rekt you clowns. pic.twitter.com/ZrKftdkh39 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 25, 2024

In the hearing, Wray also admitted that FBI officials had lamented the fact that Trump had not been killed in the assassination attempt.

“In 2015 and 2016 top FBI officials infamously texted about their insurance policy to make sure Trump was never elected or inaugurated as president,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. “Have any FBI agents texted, emailed, or expressed disappointment that Trump survived the assassination attempt?”

“There have been at least two instances, I think, or one instance, of an individual who posted something that I consider outrageous, and, totally inappropriate, and unacceptable, and that individual has been referred to our inspection division,” responded Wray.

WOW! Wray Says There Were At Least Two Instances Where FBI Officials Expressed Disappointment That Trump Survived Assassination Attempt | The Gateway Pundit And we are supposed to believe that Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks acted alone? FBI Director Christopher Wray… pic.twitter.com/xTfBovMGbJ — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 25, 2024

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc