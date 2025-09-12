Friday, September 12, 2025

BREAKING: Trump Says FBI Has Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody

'I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him...'

Posted by Ken Silva
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump reportedly said on Thursday morning that law enforcement has a suspect in custody in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“You have breaking news,” Trump reportedly told the hosts. “We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for.”

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the matter. The FBI previously had two persons of interest in custody, only to later clear them.

Kirk was killed with a gunshot from a distant rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking on Wednesday.

As the manhunt continued into Thursday, the FBI released photos of the suspect, as well as surveillance footage of him jumping from the rooftop of a college building to make his escape. Doorbell camera footage showed him through a neighborhood, too.

Law enforcement has also reportedly found “an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus.”

