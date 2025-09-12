BREAKING: Trump Says FBI Has Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson seen in unearthed video, after being named as the suspect in custody by police. pic.twitter.com/1S4pI3qvdp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 12, 2025

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump reportedly said on Thursday morning that law enforcement has a suspect in custody in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says a MINISTER involved with law enforcement got the Charlie Kirk assassin's father to turn the shooter in. "They drove into the police headquarters. He's there now." It was ALL HANDS ON DECK. pic.twitter.com/TIOYozbqQp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 12, 2025

“You have breaking news,” Trump reportedly told the hosts. “We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for.”

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the matter. The FBI previously had two persons of interest in custody, only to later clear them.

Kirk was killed with a gunshot from a distant rooftop at the Utah Valley University campus, where he was speaking on Wednesday.

🚨NEW: The FBI has released surveillance footage of the Charlie Kirk assassin suspect. pic.twitter.com/O00itD0c8v — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) September 12, 2025

As the manhunt continued into Thursday, the FBI released photos of the suspect, as well as surveillance footage of him jumping from the rooftop of a college building to make his escape. Doorbell camera footage showed him through a neighborhood, too.

Law enforcement has also reportedly found “an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus.”

