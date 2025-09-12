Thursday, September 11, 2025

Steven Crowder Says He’s Been Subpoenaed over ATF’s Charlie Kirk Murder Leak

'Just received word that my company is being subpoenaed by the ATF.  No details yet...'

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Federal authorities reportedly subpoenaed Steven Crowder’s media company on Thursday in an apparent bid to obtain information related to his reporting on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Crowder was the first to report preliminary details from an ATF log suggesting that cartridges used by Kirk’s killer carried wording expressing “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

Crowder’s reporting was based on a leak allegedly sent by an ATF official to the Louder with Crowder podcast crew.

The Wall Street Journal later corroborated Crowder’s reporting, citing law enforcement officials. These officials later warned that the probe was still in its early stages and noted that the leak may not accurately reflect the messages on the ammunition.

“Just received word that my company is being subpoenaed by the ATF.  No details yet,” Crowder wrote on X. The ATF doesn’t have legal authority to issue subpoenas. Crowder presumably was referring to the DOJ.

It remains unclear whether the Journal was also subpoenaed.

The New York Times later reported that the inscriptions on the ammo haven’t been confirmed.

The reported subpoena comes after Crowder shared a screenshot of what appears to be a federal bulletin related to the Kirk murder probe.

Crowder said the image was sent to his team by an ATF officer. It showed a DOJ-hosted domain (“teams.doj.gov”) and included basic details about the Kirk shooting, such as date and location.

According to the bulletin, the shooter fired “one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus.”

The suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot, as noted by federal authorities in the leaked document.

Crowder’s post went viral, racking up more than 24 million views on X. His follow-up announcing the subpoena quickly gained another million views.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday while addressing a crowd of supporters at Utah Valley University.

He had been answering a question on transgender violence when he was shot in the neck.

