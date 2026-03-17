Tuesday, March 17, 2026

BREAKING: Top Trump Official Resigns in Protest of Iran War

'The disastrous Iraq war cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Joe Kent
Joe Kent / IMAGE: Joe Kent via YouTube

(Headline USA) Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he “cannot in good conscience” back the Trump administration’s war in Iran.

Kent, whose wife was killed in 2019 by a terrorist in Syria, said on social media Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

“Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran,” Kent said in an open letter.

“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again.”

Kent, a staunch Trump ally who said there was evidence that federal provocateurs were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest, was confirmed to his post last July on a 52-44 vote.

As head of the National Counterterrorism Center, Kent was in charge of an agency tasked with analyzing and detecting terrorist threats.

Before entering President Donald Trump’s administration, Kent ran two unsuccessful campaigns for Congress in Washington state. He also served in the military, seeing 11 deployments as a Green Beret, followed by work at the CIA.

He referenced those deployments in his letter, saying he prays Trump will reconsider the war before it’s too late.

“I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives,” he said. “I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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