Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Western Intelligence Alleges that Iran’s New Supreme Leader is Gay

'US spy agencies do not have photographic evidence of Mojtaba Khamenei’s alleged sexual attraction to men...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
This image taken from video provided by Iran state TV shows Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's slain supreme leader, who has been named as the Islamic Republic's next ruler, authorities announced Monday, March 9, 2026. (Iran state TV via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In a possible Western psyop against the Iranian people, alleged U.S. intelligence reports, cited Monday by the New York Post, suggest that Iran’s newly minted leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be gay. Khamenei would likely be seen as an unsustainable ruler in Iran for that reason. 

The Post reported that President Donald Trump reportedly could not contain his “surprise and laughter” when briefed on the purported intelligence. 

Three sources told the Post that U.S. intelligence agencies view the “implausible-sounding allegation” as credible rather than an attempt to undermine the new leader. 

Mojtaba Khamenei was named Iran’s next ayatollah after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28 following failed nuclear deal negotiations. 

As reported by the Post, two sources claimed intelligence suggested Mojtaba “has had a long-term sexual relationship with his childhood tutor,” who previously worked for the Khamenei family. 

Another report alleged he made “aggressive” sexual advances toward men caring for him after being seriously injured in the airstrikes. 

“US spy agencies do not have photographic evidence of Mojtaba Khamenei’s alleged sexual attraction to men, but the sources insisted the tip is solid, with one saying it was ‘derived from one of the most protected sources that the government has,’” the outlet added. 

The Post’s reporting follows a 2008 WikiLeaks cable in which a U.K. treatment for Mojtaba cited “impotence,” noting he married “relatively late in life.”  

CBS News also reported Sunday that he had been reportedly snubbed by his father due to “issues” in his personal life. 

Homosexuality is strictly forbidden in Iran, with nonprofits reporting that between 4,000 and 6,000 members of the LGBT community have been executed since 1979. 

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