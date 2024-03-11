‘Star Witness’ Lies, Destroyed Evidence and Collusion Highlighted in New House GOP Jan. 6 Report

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight released on Monday the initial findings of its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising—a report that will serve as the GOP rebuttal to the Democratic January 6th Commission.

The subcommittee released the report late Monday afternoon, and Headline USA has not yet read it in full. This publication will report on the entire contents, but below is a summary.

The main findings from the report focus on the Jan. 6 Commission destroying evidence, “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson contradicting herself on numerous occasions and the committee colluding with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Much of the findings have already been reported by this outlet and others.

According to the report’s summary, Jan. 6 Commission officials Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney failed to turn over video recordings of witness interviews and depositions despite using these recordings in their high-profile, primetime hearings.

“The Subcommittee recovered over one hundred deleted or password-protected files, including some files that were deleted days before Republicans took the majority,” the report’s summary said. “They also hid multiple transcribed interviews of witnesses who had firsthand knowledge of Trump‘s actions on January.”

The report’s summary also said Hutchinson conducted three transcribed interviews with the Select Committee before substantially revising her story in her fourth transcribed interview. “Despite knowing how significantly her testimony changed, the Select Committee promoted it as fact,” the report said.

Perhaps the most glaring contradiction exposed in the report is Hutchinson’s false statement about President Donald Trump trying to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle and lunging toward his security detail when he was informed that he would not be taken to the Capitol following his Jan. 6 rally.

“Reps. Thompson and Cheney were aware that the Secret Service agent driving the SUV on January 6 directly refuted Hutchinson‘s testimony. Despite this, they still included her testimony in the Final Report and insisted it was credible,” the report’s summary said.

The subcommittee released its report the day before an explosive hearing is set to take place on the FBI’s Jan. 5/6 pipe bombs investigation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.