Pro-Hamas Rioters Shut Down Sunset Blvd., Force Stars to Walk to Oscars

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As Hollywood celebrities gathered to celebrate themselves at Sunday evening’s Academy Awards ceremony, they were delayed by pro-Hamas rioters who had blocked Sunset Boulevard, the Daily Mail reported.

The ceremony was delayed five minutes after the actors and actresses had to get out of their cars and walk the final distance due to the road closure.

Protesters held up signs which contained messages such as “Hollywood’s Silence is Violence,” and “The Oscars: Sponsored by Baby Killers,” alluding to Israel’s response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

“We won’t accept the film industry’s silence,” one protester said.

“I’m here to protest because the Oscars are diverting attention away from Palestine, away from Rafah, away from Gaza,” said Alana Hadid, sister of celebrities Bella and Gigi Hadid. “And we need to keep our eyes on Gaza right now, 30,000 people have died.”

The mob also flew dozens of Palestinian flags while carrying images of the defaced American flag.

A group called Writers Against the War on Gaza LA, in conjunction with Film Workers for Palestine and other pro-Hamas groups organized the protest.

Leading up to the Oscars ceremony, Film Workers for Palestine released a joint statement with the Jewish Voice for Peace calling for people to meet outside the Cinerama Dome, the location of the Oscars, to protest.

“We will not be distracted by the entertainment industry,” they wrote, noting that a ceasefire was imperative.

“We WILL continue to call for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian liberation,” they added. “Let’s mobilize and take the streets to show that we refuse to look away from this ongoing genocide! Ceasefire NOW!”

As left-wing activists continued to protest across America, President Joe Biden, who must cater to both factions within his party leading up to the 2024 election, has had a difficult time navigating the conflict.

On Saturday he appeared on MSNBC to condemn Israel’s planned attack on Rafah, the last place the citizens of Gaza have as a shelter. Later on, however, Biden backtracked his statement and committed himself to backing Israel.