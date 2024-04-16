Bragg Got $850K in Campaign Donations after Announcing Trump Indictment

(Headline USA) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg raised $850,000 in campaign donations after announcing his indictment of former President Donald Trump last year, according to the New York Post.

Records show Bragg’s reelection campaign received $374,785 in campaign donations from March 2023, when he first announced his indictment of Trump, to July 2023. He received $481,203 in donations from July 12, 2023 to Jan. 12, 2024.



Multiple high-ranking Democrats in New York contributed to Bragg’s campaign, including state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who donated $1,000 to Bragg.

Much of the cash came from wealthy New York donors, including mega-Democratic Party donor Lisa Minsky–Primus, who gave $25,000, and financiers, such as Richard Cashin, the chairman of JP Morgan Chase’s private equity investment unit.

Labor unions also showered Bragg’s campaign with cash, including the New York Hotel Trades Council, the United Federation of Teachers, the Bricklayers and Allied Craft workers, and the NYS Nurses Association.

The Bragg campaign claimed in a statement that it did not promote the Trump case during its fundraising events.

“New Yorkers are embracing Alvin Bragg’s comprehensive agenda to keep Manhattan safe that includes working with law enforcement to target those driving violent crime and increasing gun prosecutions by more than 20%,” said the DA’s campaign spokesman, Richard Fife.

Trump is in court this week for the charges filed against him by Bragg over an alleged hush-money payment his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

On Tuesday, Bragg asked Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan to hold Trump in contempt of court for allegedly violating a gag order by posting on social media about Daniels and Cohen, both of whom are expected to testify in the trial.

Trump responded to a recent interview with his old nemesis, ex-Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is currently incarcerated, in which Avenatti criticized the flimsy case and slammed the Biden Justice Department for failing to act earlier on a separate case accusing Trump of interfering in the 2020 election.

Trump also revealed a document signed by Daniels in which she declared that there was no sexual relationship between her and Trump.

He also criticized Mark Pomerantz, a former attorney in Bragg’s office who abruptly resigned after leading the initial investigation into Trump’s financial disclosures.

Bragg asked Merchan to make clear to Trump that “future violations” of the gag order can be punished “not only with additional fines, but also with a term of incarceration of up to 30 days.”