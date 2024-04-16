Cantankerous ‘Socialist’ John Mellencamp Storms Offstage after Heckler Interrupts Monologue

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Musical artist and aspiring primadonna John Mellencamp walked off stage in the middle of a concert after facing light heckling by an attendee who simply asked to hear some music.

A fan at a show in Toledo, Ohio, on St. Patrick’s Day interrupted a Mellencamp speech with a request to “just play some music.”

Mellencamp reacted with a petty, personal rant.

“What do you think I’ve been doing to you c*ck sucker?” Mellencamp said. “Now here’s the thing man, you don’t know me. You don’t f**king know me!”

He then asked someone named “Joe,” presumably a security guard, to find the attendee so he could talk to him after the show.

“Guys, I could just stop this show right now and just go home,” he added. The crowd begged him to stay. “I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do. Since you’ve been so wonderful, I’m going to cut about ten songs out of the show.”

He then started his classic tune “Jack and Diane,” which he abruptly cut short after a few lines and walked off stage.

However, he later returned to finish his set for the evening.

After the video went viral, Mellencamp made a statement to the Washington Post about the incident, laying out his expectations for his fans.

“I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show,” he explained.

“My shows are not really concerts anymore. They’re performances, and there’s a difference between a performance and a concert,” he continued. “Look, I’m not for everyone anymore. I’m just not. And if you want to come and scream and yell and get drunk, don’t come to my show.”

Reports varied on whether the speech Mellencamp was delivering prior to the interruption was a political rant. According to Outkick, the 72-year-old ex-rocker was, in fact, talking about his 99-year-old grandmother.

Nonetheless, the video resonated with many due to Mellencamp’s long history of delivering insufferably preachy political spiels, making him something of a beta Bruce Springsteen.

Mellencamp routinely gets involved in political issues, declaring himself to be “as left-wing as you can get” and even declaring himself to be a socialist, undercutting the rootsy Americana sound he cultivated with his catalog of hits, such as “Pink Houses,” in the 1980s and ’90s.

“Mellencamp, a longtime liberal and the son of Democrats, admitted that his political beliefs are likely in conflict with a great number of his fanbase,” wrote the webzine Americana UK in 2017. “[T]here have been instances onstage where he’s been booed by his own crowd for voicing his opinion on political matters.”

However, his most recent work has also called to task leftist policies that have failed their citizens in deep-blue “sanctuary cities.”

Mellencamp released a song titled “The Eyes of Portland” in May 2023, bemoaning the city’s increasing crime and homelessness.