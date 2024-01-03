Border Patrol Agent Under Federal Investigation for Returning Illegals to Mexico

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A U.S. Border Patrol agent has come under federal investigation after he was caught returning illegal immigrants back across the U.S.–Mexico border, the Daily Mail reported.

As millions of illegal immigrants flood into America, many bringing hard drugs with them, federal prosecutors have turned their attention to Border Patrol agents who send illegals back across the border rather than detaining them.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing this situation,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the parent agency of the Border Patrol, wrote in a Monday statement.

The incident occurred when a family of six from Venezuela tried to cross the border Sunday morning.

The Venezuelans had crossed onto U.S. soil when they were turned around.

“He told us to go back, that we can’t enter here,” the father told reporters before trying to cross at another point later that day.

According to Crystal Sandoval, an employee for the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Group, U.S. Border Patrol agents are supposed to be helping people across the border rather than stopping them from crossing.

“They’re not supposed to be turning people away, especially if they are already in U.S. territory,” Sandoval argued. “It’s not supposed to be happening.”

The Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Group is a nonprofit which envisions “a country where all immigrants have access to high-quality legal representation based on the principle of justice and human rights.”

However, Sandoval’s assessment is predicated on the assumption that all illegals have been coached by open-border activists into claiming asylum, saying they have a “credible fear” of remaining in their home country, which effectively circumvents normal immigration law.

Increasingly, some have become bolder after seeing the ineffectiveness of the Biden administration’s border enforcement efforts and now openly admit that they come solely for economic opportunities.

One group of disgruntled Venezuelans, dissatisfied by their taxpayer-subsidized accommodations in Chicago, even announced in November that they planned to return home and take their chances with the socialist Maduro regime.

“We didn’t know things would be this hard,” migrant Michael Castejon told the Chicago Tribune after complaining that he’d spent months without adequate job opportunities, housing and education for his children. “I thought the process was faster.”