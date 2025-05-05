Sunday, May 4, 2025

Book: Biden Didn’t Take Cognitive Test During the Last Year of His Presidency

'They worried that the mere fact of his taking one would raise new questions about his mental abilities...'

Joe Biden
PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s declining cognition may have been obvious to millions of Americans, but the White House apparently didn’t want to confirm it with an official test.

A forthcoming book titled, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, reveals that Biden’s top aides opted against the President taking a cognitive test in February 2024.

“Mr. Biden’s aides were confident that he would pass a cognitive test, according to the book, but they worried that the mere fact of his taking one would raise new questions about his mental abilities,” the New York Times reported Sunday on the forthcoming book, whose authors include two of the newspaper’s reporters.

“At the same time, Mr. Biden’s longtime doctor, Kevin O’Connor, had told aides he would not take the 81-year-old president’s political standing into consideration when treating him,” the Times reported. “The discussion took place in February 2024, a few weeks before Mr. Biden’s final White House physical exam and a period preceding some of his most damaging public episodes.”

Trump has already taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test—a short screening test to assess different brain functions—and released its results last month. The test includes remembering a list of spoken words and listening to a list of random numbers and repeating them backward, among other questions.

Known as MoCA, it’s the same test Trump took in 2018 and later recounted in an interview in which he described reciting a list of words in order: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

Trump weighed 224 at his examination, down from 244 at that physical more than four years ago. Trump turns 79 on June 14.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

