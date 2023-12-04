Book Claims AOC Has Few Friends in Congress Outside Squad

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) According to a recently released book, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., has alienated most of her party in Congress due to her theatrical grandstanding, the Daily Mail reported.

The book, penned by journalist Ryan Grim, the Washington bureau chief for nonprofit news site The Intercept, suggests that AOC’s extreme arrogance also caused her colleagues to distance themselves from her, making AOC into a “pariah.”

She “wanted to remake the system and to be thanked for doing it,” Grim wrote.

Grim also noted that one of AOC’s problems has been the rift between her public persona and her normal, “conflict averse” demeanor, which leads to her sense of “utter vulnerability and failure.”

Such a sense of failure, however, only seems to make her even more radical.

“This constant sense she’s failed at something” gets “in her head” according to Grim.

“She really takes that s**t to heart.”

Aside from her grating personality, her colleagues, according to the book, are also skeptical of AOC’s policies, believing that most of them are merely publicity stunts.

In particular, most others in Congress laughed at the Green New Deal, which Grim called “a total s***show disaster.”

She has also broken from the party line on numerous occasions. including during her contentious early days in Congress, when she voted against the Democrats on a budget vote.

Grim suggested that, despite her relative lack of political power, AOC was attempting “to reshape the landscape” by “sacrificing her relationships with colleagues.”

Namely, AOC “alienated” then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who engaged in a tense public standoff with the so-called “Squad.”

Pelosi mocked AOC and her friends for lacking real power, noting that celebrity does not always translate to political authority.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said of the Squad in 2021. “But they don’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.”