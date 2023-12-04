Quantcast
Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Book Claims AOC Has Few Friends in Congress Outside Squad

'This constant sense she's failed at something... She really takes that s**t to heart...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
nancy pelois aoc
Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / PHOTO: public domain

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) According to a recently released book, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., has alienated most of her party in Congress due to her theatrical grandstanding, the Daily Mail reported.

The book, penned by journalist Ryan Grim, the Washington bureau chief for nonprofit news site The Intercept, suggests that AOC’s extreme arrogance also caused her colleagues to distance themselves from her, making AOC into a “pariah.”

She “wanted to remake the system and to be thanked for doing it,” Grim wrote.

Grim also noted that one of AOC’s problems has been the rift between her public persona and her normal, “conflict averse” demeanor, which leads to her sense of “utter vulnerability and failure.”

Such a sense of failure, however, only seems to make her even more radical.

“This constant sense she’s failed at something” gets “in her head” according to Grim.

“She really takes that s**t to heart.”

Aside from her grating personality, her colleagues, according to the book, are also skeptical of AOC’s policies, believing that most of them are merely publicity stunts.

In particular, most others in Congress laughed at the Green New Deal, which Grim called “a total s***show disaster.”

She has also broken from the party line on numerous occasions. including during her contentious early days in Congress, when she voted against the Democrats on a budget vote.

Grim suggested that, despite her relative lack of political power, AOC was attempting “to reshape the landscape” by “sacrificing her relationships with colleagues.”

Namely, AOC “alienated” then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who engaged in a tense public standoff with the so-called “Squad.”

Pelosi mocked AOC and her friends for lacking real power, noting that celebrity does not always translate to political authority.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said of the Squad in 2021. “But they don’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Arrests Peaceful Jan. 6 Protestor in Front of Pregnant Wife, Prompting Reaction from Elon Musk
Next article
Socialist Venezuela Votes to Invade Oil-Rich Neighbor

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com