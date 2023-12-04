Socialist Venezuela Votes to Invade Oil-Rich Neighbor

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Electors in a Venezuela ballot referendum have chosen to begin seizing lands from Guyana, a neighboring country rich in oil reserves, AFP reported.

The socialist nation determined, with over 10.5 million votes cast, to invade Essequibo, a region of Guyana to which Venezuela has historically laid claim.

Essequibo constitutes approximately two-thirds of Guyana’s land, and one-fifth of the nation’s population. It also contains extensive oil drilling opportunities.

The decision constitutes “an overwhelming victory for the ‘Yes’ throughout Venezuela,” according to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who seeks reelection next year.

“We have taken the first steps of a new historic stage in the struggle for what belongs to us, to recover what the liberators left us,” he said.

Once considered one of the world’s leading oil producers and wealthiest nations, Venezuela has suffered under an oppressive economy since Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chavez, took power and nationalized much of the nation’s industry, including its energy production. It has since become one of the leading exporters of illegal immigrants to America.

There also are reasons to believe its most recent elections have been illegitimate.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino appeared on state television Sunday night to praise the voters for their decision to invade their neighbor.

“Today is a day of ratification, of national sovereignty, and the people have done it with flying colors,” he said.

The referendum is tied in particular to the use of offshore drilling sites, in waters that are currently claimed by Guyana.

One of the ballot questions asks whether or not one would “oppose by all means in accordance with the law” Guyana’s “unilateral” use of the of those waters, raising concerns that war could be on the horizon.

Naturally, the referendum raised fears in Guyana, territory long contested as part of Venezuela originally.

Guyana remains one of the most oil-rich places in the world, with several new offshore oil fracking developments underway.

Venezuela itself, however, has the world’s largest proven oil reserve, though it has been hit hard by United States sanctions in recent years.

In response to the referendum, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali said that he and other officials would work to keep the nation’s borders secure from invasion.

“I want to assure Guyanese that there is nothing to fear,” Ali told the nation in a Sunday night address.

Although the aggressive territorial expansion would appear to mirror that of Russia in Ukraine, there was no immediate word on whether the Biden administration would send military support to Guyana.