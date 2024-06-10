Quantcast
Monday, June 10, 2024

Bombshell Internal Memo Tells Border Patrol to Ignore Biden’s ‘Order’ in All but 6 Countries

'Please see updated Presidential Proclamation guidance below...'

Border patrol wall gap
U.S. Border Patrol agent Jesus Vasavilbaso looks into Mexico at a breach in the 30-foot-high border wall where a gate was never installed due to a halt in construction, in Sasabe, Ariz. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The Biden administration has instructed Border Patrol agents in southern California to release illegal immigrants from countries in the Eastern Hemisphere directly into the U.S. because they are “hard” or “very hard” to remove, according to a bombshell memo obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The government document given to Border Patrol officials in San Diego, California advises that illegals from all but six of the more than 100 countries in the eastern half of the world—which includes the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe—be released rather than deported.

Only single adults from Georgia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan should be referred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal.

“Please see updated Presidential Proclamation guidance below, this is effective immediately,” the Border Patrol instructional document states.

The order seems to directly contradict an executive order signed by President Joe Biden last week banning asylum for most illegal immigrants. When asked about this discrepancy, a Customs and Border Protection official claimed that just because these illegal immigrants are being released into the U.S. does not make them eligible for asylum, according to Fox News.

“We do think that the rules measures will allow us to impose an immediate and fast consequence to migrants no matter what country they’re coming from,” a senior administration official claimed in a statement.

Another administration official admitted in a background call with reporters that the updated guidance to San Diego’s Border Patrol is due to the inability of the administration to Eastern Hemisphere countries, such as China, to cooperate with deportations. Many of these countries refuse to take their citizens back, the official said.

Until the administration is able to reach agreements with uncooperative countries to take their citizens back, most illegal immigrants from the Eastern Hemisphere will continue to be released in the San Diego sector, the official acknowledged.

