BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized from Car Accident

Monday, June 10, 2024

John Fetterman
John Fetterman / IMAGE: @GerryCallahan via Twitter

(Headline USA) The increasingly conservative Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was treated at a hospital for a bruised shoulder after a car accident Sunday morning, according to a statement from his Senate office. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Fetterman, a Democrat, and his wife Gisele were “involved in a car accident with another driver,” the statement said, and were both evaluated at a local hospital and discharged within hours. The senator returned to his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be back in the Senate for votes this week.

A spokeswoman for Fetterman, Carrie Adams, said that the senator was driving the car and the accident was on Interstate 70 in Maryland. The condition of the other driver is unclear.

Fetterman, 54, suffered a stroke in May 2022 as he was campaigning for his seat. As a result, he still has some trouble speaking fluidly and quickly processing spoken conversation, and he often uses devices in congressional hearings and routine conversations to transcribe spoken words in real time.

During his recovery, Fetterman has seemingly drifted to the right.

One of the more recent examples of this occurred in April, when he said that squatters have “no rights” and should be charged as criminals.

Fetterman’s apparent realignment had many cracking jokes online that the Democrats are trying to take him out.

“Has anyone seen Hillary,” one account joked.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
